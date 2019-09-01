Renunciation is not saved: refused “title” the thief want to send behind bars, “Putin”…
Georgian “thief in law” jabua Irakli (Heraclius Rostov), previously detained and placed in the Moscow Center of temporary detention of foreign citizens, became the defendant in a criminal case for “Putin’s article”, article 210.1 of the criminal code. This writes PrimeCrime.
As you know, the article applies in the case of classes criminal authority the higher position in criminal hierarchy and shall be punishable by deprivation of liberty for a term from 8 to 15 years and a fine of 5 million rubles.
In the case of jaboi Russian media became aware that “Putin’s law” can be applied to it, despite the fact that five years ago, in 2014, he renounced his title.
Then the incident attracted the attention of the unusual circumstances in which the statement was made. So jabua said about the refusal of the title, holding in the mouth a trunk, and later it became known that the former”thief in law” was severely injured.
Then the media got data that jabua not refused the title himself, and was forced to do it during the massacre, which was perpetrated on him, another crime boss of Georgian origin — “thief in law” Merab Sarela.
Therefore, law enforcement officers are going to question his “renunciation” and to reclassify his case on liability for fraud and robbery on the above article 210.1 of the criminal code.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the criminal authority to Lot the ghouls broke the unspoken agreement in the criminal community, allowing his men to beat the “thief in law”.
