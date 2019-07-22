Repair street Richmond begun – and it may not end the year (PHOTO)

Today, Monday, as planned, began repairs on the street in Richmond, which, according to the plans should last a year, however, the municipality is not sure if it’ll work to meet deadlines. Traffic on the strip in a westerly direction has been limited in connection with the replacement of 143-year-old water main.

From July 22 until December will be closed part of the road in a westerly direction for cars and bikes between Spadina Avenue and Bathurst Street.

Then, from December to next summer, the restriction of movement on the Richmond street on the Bicycle and road gap will be transported to the segment from York street to John street.

The municipality argues that the works will improve the water supply in the area, and it will also repair some of the sidewalks, roads and bike lanes.

Richmond Street West is a West one-way road with a Bicycle path, which runs from the Don river to Strachan Avenue.