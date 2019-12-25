Repatriation to Israel and support for Jews all over the world: in new York held a press conference of the world Zionist organization
On December 24 in new York held a press conference with representatives of the Israeli delegation who visited the United States under the auspices of the world Zionist organization and the it Department to support the repatriation to Israel.
At a meeting with reporters arrived, the head of Department to support the repatriation of the world Zionist Organization Marina Rozenberg-Hat, founder of the Israeli family company Ma-Yoffi Ltd Elizabeth Maiofis, Director of the Department to ensure quality control in manufacturing company automatic telephone stations Tadiran Ltd Asnis Boaz and co-founder and Vice-President of one of the most famous Israel companies in the field of integration of information technology STTS Anton Savinar and a representative of the WZO in new York Evgeniy Leks.
During a lively discussion with the representatives of various media discussed the topic of unification of Jews all over the world, in particular through a common language – Hebrew, the problems of the rise of anti-Semitism in different countries and possible methods for addressing this alarming trend, cultural and business ties Israel and the United States, as well as educational opportunities in Israel for young Jewish Americans.
In particular, Ones Boaz talked about free education in Israeli universities for Jewish students.
Anton Savinar, for many years worked for the Israeli government, and before that was a consultant on safety in the airline El al. Being an expert in geopolitics and intercultural relations, he answered a number of questions about the prevention of terrorist attacks against Jews inside Israel and in several European countries.
Some detail touched upon the topic of women’s role in repatriation. This was told by the Marina Rosenberg-Pan, who is also the founder of the international award “Golden Golda Awards 2019”. The award recognizes outstanding achievements of women leaders in the development of their communities, strengthen the values of Zionism and the expansion of the possibilities of immigration to Israel.
According to her, according to the results of extensive research conducted by the Department to support the repatriation of VSO, it is women who often decide to move their family to another country. She stressed that one of the most important tasks of the Organization is to support those women already in Israel and the creation of conditions in which newly arrived families would feel comfortable and able to exist with dignity.
By the way, among the members of the delegation one of the youngest and most recently arrived in Israel was businesswoman Elizabeth Maiofis. She founded the family company successfully produces organic foods, which are sold worldwide. Prepared for the millennial traditional recipes tahini, spreads, sauces, matzo are very popular, and date syrup from this company in 2016 became the first Israeli food product listed in the international directory of Try the World from Michelin.
Elizabeth shared her experience of moving from Moscow to Israel, separately noting how important it was to learn Hebrew, without which she believes to achieve success in Israel would be much more difficult.
The theme of the promotion and the study of Hebrew, which is the national language of Israel, a red thread passed during communication with journalists. The participants of the press conference several times noted that this is one of the priorities of the world Zionist organization.