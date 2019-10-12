Repented not: pardoned 56-year-old repeat offender was released and raped a seven year old girl
In Russia, the investigative bodies of the Republic of Udmurtia completed investigation against 56-year-old man abused a seven year old girl. The case goes to trial, reported in the SU TFR in the region..
“The man admitted his guilt and repented. The investigation is completed. Criminal case is directed to court with the indictment for consideration on the merits”,— said the Agency.
In August this year, the man became a suspect in the case of rape victim seven years. The child stayed with father in the town of Glazov, was walking on the court. The defendant approached the girl, asked her to go on the rides, and then took her to a deserted place, where he committed violent acts of a sexual nature and disappeared.
The investigation revealed that the defendant had previously been repeatedly convicted in 1998 for serious crimes was sentenced to death, but then pardoned.
As previously reported "FACTS", the residents of the Russian city of Saratov require them to give the murderer a local nine-year-old girls, which they want to make mob killings. The child went missing on the morning of 9 October on the way to school. He was later arrested a suspect in the murder. He confessed to the crime and told investigators that he strangled the girl with anger — Lisa supposedly he rudely replied. The girl's body the man hid in the garage.