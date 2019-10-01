Replace Zelensky in “the Servant of the people”? Tom cruise arrived in Kiev and went down to the subway (video)
Famous Hollywood actor Tom cruise was spotted in the Kiev metro on September 30. This was reported by the press service of Kyiv subway, on the page in Facebook.
“Yes, Tom cruise in Kiev. Where? Of course subway! That’s all you need to know this evening,” — said the Kyiv metro.
It is reported that the actor visited the station “Golden gate” where he was noticed and photographed residents of the capital. 57-year-old actor was accompanied by a delegation and protection.
Photo to do with him was not allowed. But several passengers still managed to capture the actor. It is also reported that the actor was accompanied by Advisor to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Andrey Ermak, it was heard that the actor and his entourage are discussing the location for filming.
It gave some users a reason for jokes about, say, a Hollywood legend came to us in order to replace the departed in the policy of Vladimir Zelensky in the continuation of the series “servant of the people”.
Recall, Tom cruise is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, three times nominated for “Oscar”, winner of three awards “Golden globe”.
Note that in August, Tom cruise has published a video, which announced its participation in the elections of the President of the United States in 2020. This video is perceived differently: someone seriously, and someone suggested that in the United States will remove the similarity of Ukrainian TV series “servant of the people”. Now the latest version have a new reason for discussion.
