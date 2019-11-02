Replacement of water supply will begin on the new stretch of Richmond Street (PHOTO)

A major renovation planned to start next week on a busy section of Richmond Street in the Entertainment District, as the city continues to work on the replacement of 143-year-old water main.

Starting Monday, November 4, Richmond Street will be reduced to one common bandwidth for both directions of cars and bikes between Spadina Avenue and John Street.

Then work will move to the East from John Street to University Avenue. Therefore, according to the city hall, will be one lane for bikes and one lane for cars.

Between Spadina and University, according to plan, will last until July.

In April work will move further East to York Street. It is expected that they on this segment, too, will be finished by July.

During road closures, cyclists can use the alternative route through King Street bike lanes in the streets Peter or Simcoe.

The work will be conducted from 7 am to 11 PM Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. During the construction of the working zone, Richmond will not be Parking.

Some of the limitations of the sidewalk for pedestrians will be installed during the reconstruction.

Located on the territory of small businesses will continue to work.

Crews started work to replace old water between Bathurst Street and Spadina Avenue in July.