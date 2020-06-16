Report CDC: as race, age and gender affect the infection and deaths from coronavirus
New data published by the Centers for control and prevention of diseases (CDC), give a comprehensive picture of who is in the United States was diagnosed Covid-19 and how they coped with the disease. This writes CNN.
The latest data confirm that the elderly, minorities and persons with pre-existing illness at greatest risk of death.
In the period from 22 January (when it was confirmed the first case) and may 30, there were 1 761 503 cases of infection and 103 700 deaths, according to the report about the observation, published in a weekly report CDC morbidity and mortality rates. The data comes from local, state and Federal sources and are consistent with the data obtained through the center of the coronavirus research at Johns Hopkins University.
Overall, 184 673 (14%) patients were hospitalized, 29 837 (2%) were admitted to the ICU, and 71 of 116 (5%) died. Hospitalization is six times higher and the death rate 12 times higher among those who reported concomitant diseases. The most common underlying diseases were cardiovascular diseases (32%), diabetes (30%) and chronic pulmonary disease (18%).
The report found that the incidence rate of about 403,6 cases per 100,000 people, and incidence among men and women almost identical. But the percentage of men admitted to hospital (16%) admitted to ICU (3%) and deceased (6%) was higher than among women (12%, 2% and 5%, respectively).
This figure was highest among people aged 80 years and older and lowest among children age 9 and under. But the relationship between age and incidence was not direct: it was higher among people aged 40-49 years and 50-59 years than among people aged 60-69 years and 70-79 years.
Among cases with known race and ethnicity 33% were Hispanic, 22% were black and 1.3% were Indians or native Alaskans. The report noted that “these data indicate that the pandemic COVID-19 disproportionately affecting people from these groups, which are, respectively, 18%, 13% and 0.7% of the US population”.
The average number of new daily cases reached a peak of almost 32,000 April 12, and the number of deaths reached 2856 April 21. Although the average number of seven new cases and deaths is declining, the report notes that the transmission of the virus in the society still continues.
According to the report, “pandemic COVID-19 remains serious, especially in certain populations. These preliminary results emphasize the need to build on current efforts to collect and analyse data on the incidence of disease, especially among those who have health problems”.
The number of cases increased in 18 States, and in six States marked more than 50% jump. This led to the fact that some government officials and health has suspended its efforts for the resumption of work after quarantine.
However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief of infectious diseases in the country and one of the most prominent members of the task force on coronavirus in the White house, said that the return to normal may occur during the year, but people need to downplay their expectations from the typical summer travel and activities.
“You only have to wait and see what happens,” said Fauci. — I think it’s likely measured in months, not weeks,” he said, referring to the timetable for the abolition of restrictions.
It is noteworthy that Fauci expressed optimism that a vaccine or multiple vaccines may soon be successful.
“We have a potential success in vaccines. We might be four or five,” said he.
“You can never guarantee the success of the vaccine, it is silly, as there are many possibilities that something will go wrong, — he explained. But all we have seen from earlier results, it is possible that we will get two or three successful vaccine.”
While scientists continue to work on a possible vaccine against the virus, top health officials still encourage social distancing, frequent hygienic practices and use of protective face masks to reduce the transmission of infection.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1326
[name] => statistics
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => statistika
)
statistics
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
СпецпроектыFacebookVkontakte
bookmark