Reporters found traces of cocaine in the toilets of the British Parliament
In the toilets of the UK Parliament in London found traces of cocaine, writes the British edition of the magazine
Journalists conducted its own investigation, which used a special napkin that changes color when in contact with cocaine. In the result, drugs were found in four of the nine bathrooms.
At the same time, according to reporters, most of the traces of drugs found in the toilet, which is opposite the bar. The access to this area is the only high-ranking officials, journalists of the parliamentary pool, but also the legislators themselves, and guests of the parliamentary hearings.
VICE went on this experiment after the use of illegal substances admitted by several British politicians. In particular, the main candidate on a post of the Prime Minister, the former mayor of London Minister Boris Johnson said that he had tried cocaine once at age 19. Later that admitted and his main rival Michael Gove.
Earlier it was reported that the U.S. coast guard seized 16.5 tons of cocaine. A record consignment of drugs was one of the ships in the port of Philadelphia.