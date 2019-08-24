Reporters learned that Moskalkova met Wyszynski detention center in Kiev (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Commissioner for human rights in the Russian Federation Tatiana Moskalkova on Friday was found in the Kyiv SIZO with editor-in-chief “RIA Novosti Ukraine” Kirill Wyszynski, reports TASS with reference to the Ukrainian edition of “Vesti”.

The representative of the organization “Ukrainian legal control,” Arthur Zhurbin told the publication that “Moskalkova has arrived to convince Wyszynski agree to exchange, which he previously publicly refused”. Lawyer Vyshinsky Andrey Domansky in conversation with the correspondent of “Vesti” “neither confirmed nor denied the information about the meeting of his client with Moskalkova”, referring to the fact that is not a party to the negotiations on the exchange. However, he expressed the opinion that “for the exchange of necessary legal basis, which are now missing.”

Earlier in the press service of the Russian Embassy in Ukraine, told TASS that Moskalkova arrived in Kiev this morning, adding that in the Ukrainian capital, it will be one day.

Director of the Center for political conjuncture Alexei Chesnakov this week announced the possibility of fast exchange between the Ukraine and Russia detained persons, including Ukrainian sailors. The lawyer of the convicted in Ukraine of citizens of the Russian Federation Maxim Odintsov, Alexander Baranov and Yevgeny Nefedov Valentin Rybin Thursday told TASS that the exchange can take place soon. According to the lawyer, to list on the exchange, there are other persons, “all of them are concentrated in the collection points.”

Earlier on Friday “Kommersant” with reference to sources wrote that the upcoming exchange could affect more than 60 people: Moscow will give Kiev 33 people, the same number must go in the opposite direction. The exact timing of the exchange is unknown, but presumably it will take place before the end of this month.

These dates are actually confirmed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. He said Friday that he personally engaged in the issue of exchange of detained persons with Russia and expects results in the coming days. “The results step by step. The first results should be in the next few days, do not want to think,” said he. Zelensky assured that the person working on the issue “for two months”. “Let me do my thing,” he added.

However, in the list on the exchange did not include Director Oleg Sentsov and journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, reports “Kommersant”. Vyshinsky refused to exchange, as it “intends to seek his exoneration and release.” The interlocutors of “Kommersant” did not specify why the lists did not get Sentsov.

Sentsov’s lawyer Dmitry Dinze has refused to comment on this topic. The source told RBC that the exchange Wyszynski will “pass on a special scheme”. About Sentsov the interlocutor of the edition said nothing.