Representatives of the Los Angeles police distributed a post-mortem photo of Bryant and his daughters
Kobe Bryant with his daughter
The police of Los Angeles has spread post-mortem photo of NBA legends Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, according to ESPN.
The assurances County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, a similar material found on the phones of eight employees.
In connection with this case the Sheriff intends to initiate a change in state law about unauthorized photos and sharing materials with images of dead people. Police officer faces investigation and disciplinary action.
Their disappointment was expressed by the widow of Bryant Vanessa, who called to deprive the work of all police officers who involved in this scandal.
Recall that Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26. 41-year-old 5-time NBA champion was on Board his private helicopter. Along with Bryant killed eight people, including a 13-year-old daughter Janu.
The helicopter crash remains under investigation by the National Council for transport safety.