In its report on the investigation into the killings of three people in Northern British Columbia, the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) are unable to give answer to what were the motives of the two defendants, but referred to the stage, told with the words of a man who night stopped at the side of the highway and later received a disturbing experience with two young men, the appearance of which matched the description of the suspects.

According to a report released Friday, a witness, who was riding on 17 July on the Alaska Highway, saw two people, as the police believes, was the brayer Smigelski and Cam Macleod.

Witness, the long time going without stopping, slowed down to take a NAP and five minutes later a van drove past with a caravan and stopped a little further.

The report stated that the passenger side was a man holding a gun, and then walked to the tree line and began “to move toward the witness in a tactical or hunting style”. The truck is also slowly began to approach the car of the witness.”

The witness drove away from the armed men and drove past the truck. His driver put her hand to the witness couldn’t see him.

The witness reported the incident to RCMP July 21 – the same day the police issued a press release asking for the public’s help in finding Segelschule and Macleod. At this point, according to police, the pair had been missing, not suspects, and investigators feared that something could happen.

In the future of young people charged with the murder of Leonard dick, teacher of botany, University of British Columbia, and they were suspected in the death of American Chinna diz and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler.

On Friday, the police said after a nationwide investigation on 7 August in Northern Manitoba have found the body of Macleod and Smigelschi, committed suicide, among their belongings revealed media with a series of videos in which criminal Duo admits they committed the murders.

“According to investigators, Macleod and Smigelski came across a van Fowler and for unknown reasons they attacked the Fowler and diz, and then continued on his way to the Yukon. Macleod and Smigelski returned to British Columbia, because they have had problems with the vehicle, and stumbled upon dick, who they killed for unknown reasons”, – stated in the conclusion of the report, the RCMP.

The investigation began July 15, when the bodies of Fowler and diz was discovered just off highway 97, South of Liard River Hot Springs, B. C. the Body was located near the van, was on Fowler. An autopsy on July 19 confirmed that Fowler and diz died of multiple gunshot wounds, and it seems that arrows or arrows stood behind the victims, at least some shots were fired from behind.

In addition, 19 Jul Macleod burnt truck was found about 60 kilometres South of Dease Lake, B. C. dick’s Body was found about two kilometres, but was not identified at that time.

In the course of clarifying the path of the truck, the police met with members of the family Macleod and found out that he left his home in Port Alberni with Smigelski July 12. The family described the two friends as nice boys who decided to go North to British Columbia and the Yukon to find work.

Investigative measures in respect of Macleod and Smigelski resulted in Gillam, Man., where they found the burned Toyota Rav 4 dick. In this district was sent a detachment of police to begin the search operation, which ended two weeks later, the discovery of the bodies of the suspects.

Police said that the suspects live not expressed no remorse and did not explain what motivated the murder.

They reported that McLeod shot Smigelski, then turned it on himself, and two pistols found next to their bodies was the same weapon that was used in the murders diz, Fowler and dick.