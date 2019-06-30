Representatives of the Supervisory authority called on to protect vulnerable investors (PHOTO)

A representative of one of the Supervisory authorities in the investment industry of Canada reported that their organization is working to create safeguards for those who are vulnerable, especially the elderly, who may be the objects of financial crimes.

In a statement, the regulatory organization investment industry Canada States that there is strong interest in a registered “agent”, which can consult a counselor individuals do not occur if the customer’s account for any illegal actions.

The survey, commissioned by the organization showed that the vast majority of respondents supported the provision of investment consultants and firms the ability to suspend activity on the account.

In a survey conducted by The Strategic Counsel, attended by 1,000 people, selected from among 10,000 investors.

ROOK is a private organization along with which responsibility for the regulation of investment dealers of Canada are the provincial and territorial Supervisory authorities on issues of securities turnover in the country.

The organization says it will cooperate with government regulators and partners in the community to develop tools for the protection of vulnerable depositors.