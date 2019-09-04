Repression, not freedom: in Bulgaria indicated on its place in the struggle against Nazism
In Sofia (Bulgaria) at the Russian cultural center, September 9, will open the exhibition “75 years of the liberation of Eastern Europe from Nazism”, which caused sharp criticism of the foreign Ministry of Bulgaria. Recall that in 1968, the Soviet Union crushed the “Prague spring” after the invasion of Czechoslovakia.
Bulgaria’s foreign Ministry, without neglecting the contribution of the Soviet Union in the defeat of Nazism in Europe, advised the Embassy of the Russian Federation “not to take a position of support of questionable historical thesis (“release”), which sets the privilege only some political circles” of the state.
“We must not close our eyes to the fact that the Soviet army brought the peoples of Central and Eastern Europe half a century of repression, stifling of civil consciousness, the deformed economic development and isolation from processes in the developed European countries”, — reads the statement of the Bulgarian foreign Ministry, which also emphasizes that the Agency has no relation to the announced event.
Diplomats say that from the point of view of international law, a revolution of 9 September was a direct result of the war II with Bulgaria on 5 September 1944 and the entry of Soviet troops on its territory, which resulted in the displacement of democratic governments and occupation.
“The long-term consequences for Bulgaria are the same as for other Eastern European countries, falling within the zone of influence of the Soviet Union and 45 years of rule of the totalitarian regime, based on the Bolshevik-Leninist version of Communist ideology”, — summarized in the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Bulgaria.
The Russian Embassy said that they “discouraged”. Like, I just wanted to show the public archival materials that tell “about the decisive role of the red Army in freeing mankind from the fascist plague”.
