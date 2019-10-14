Request to Putin: the case detained in Russia Israeli woman can cause an international scandal
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin appealed to President of Russia Vladimir Putin with a request to pardon the Israeli na’ama Issachar, which the court in Moscow sentenced to seven and a half years in prison on charges of smuggling and possession of drugs. This writes the “Present Time”.
“I appealed to the Russian President as a friend of the Jewish people and the state of Israel in the case of Naamah Issachar. Although Naama made a serious mistake and admitted it, a long sentence can terribly affect her life,” wrote Rivlin on Twitter.
25-year-old Issachar was detained by Russian customs officials on 9 April 2019 Moscow airport from 9.6 grams of hashish in the Luggage – they smelled a service dog. The girl was flying a transit flight from Delhi (India) is in tel Aviv (Israel) with a stop in Moscow (Russia). She acknowledged that her Luggage is really a drug, but did not recognize the charges of smuggling.
The substance was in the girl’s backpack, she checked it. During the transplant in Moscow, she had no access backpack. As later wrote to representatives of “Aeroflot”, in Issachar physically it was not possible to access the Luggage: “Thus, intent to commit criminal acts of smuggling on the territory of Russia it was not.”
The girl was immediately placed in jail. Prosecutors had asked for her 8 years of imprisonment, but according to the articles she could face up to 10 years.
The Ministry of foreign Affairs of Israel said that the sentence the girl “disproportionately severe”. Officially in Israel decriminalized the use of marijuana for personal use in 2019. Since 1994, Israel permitted to use marijuana with a doctor’s permission people suffering from cancer, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease and chronic pain.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- A Russian court sentenced a citizen of Israel and the United States and Naama Issachar to 7.5 years in prison on charges of drug smuggling. Russia offered Israel to exchange Issachar on the detainee in 2015 in tel Aviv Alexei Burkov, who is accused of hacking into databases. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that he personally was interested in the matter of Issachar during a recent visit to Sochi, but refused to exchange, as Burkov has decided to give US. Netanyahu also called the penalty Issachar “disproportionate”.