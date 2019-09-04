Rescuers found the bodies of 20 of the 34 killed in a fire on a ship off the coast of California (PHOTO)

Loading...

Identifying 20 bodies of victims at a fire on a pleasure boat Conception on the morning of 2 September, near the island of Santa Cruz to the West of Los Angeles (CA) will begin immediately. This was announced on Tuesday, the Sheriff of the County of Santa Barbara bill brown, reports TASS.

“Rescuers managed to raise 20 bodies and identifying them will begin today, he said. – Found the bodies of 11 women and 9 men. Rescue workers in scuba gear, coming down to the hull of the sunken ship, saw another 4-6 bodies, but to raise them is not possible”. After the fire remained unknown, the fate of 34 people who were in areas under the deck of the ship.

According to the Sheriff, on Tuesday, work will be performed to stabilize the hull of a sunken ship and then start the recovery operation on other bodies.

For his part, the representative of the Coast guard Monica Rochester reported that from Tuesday morning discontinued operation in search of those who could survive in the fire. “A Coast guard plane made on Tuesday morning last over the area, she said. – Any new traces of the tragedy is not detected”.

A distress call from a pleasure craft, on Board of which there were a total of 39 people admitted to the office of the Coast guard in Los Angeles on Monday at 03:15 (13:15 GMT). Team members jumped overboard and escaped, and the passengers slept in the internal space of the vessel was doomed.

To aid of stranded ship were sent two helicopters and three speed boats. The fire on Board was so strong that rescuers could not get on Board. The ship burned to the waterline and sank 20 metres from the shore of the island of Santa Cruz at a depth of 19.5 meters, his nose sticks out over the water.

Boat Conception was built in 1981 and assigned to the Harbor of Santa Barbara (California). It can accommodate up to 46 people. Last Saturday, the ship on Board of which was a diving and sea fishing, went to a three-day cruise, during which made several stops off the coast of the island Santa Cruz is the largest of the five Islands of the archipelago chennel on whose territory national Park was created.