Rescuers took the cat, which is six days spent in the chimney of the funeral home (photo)
Jenny and David Williams, the owners of the funeral home in the British County of Devon, noticed some noise behind the wall of his office. Mysterious scratching continued, but then was heard again. The couple conducted a more thorough investigation. And heard desperate meowing, then realized that have not used the chimney of the building where their office is stuck in the cat.
As informs edition Daily Mail, Williams called rescuers. And they managed to get the animal, which sat in the chimney for six days. During the rescue operation there were several photos — including a spectacular shot of dark sparkling eyes, “the prisoner”. The animal was discovered with the help of special equipment and lured with a stick in the place where he managed to get out with people.
Rescuers say that always respond to such signals, since such cases are “touching the soul”. The cat was sent to the veterinary hospital. And later found his grateful owners, who could not understand where the missing pet named cat.
