Research about the dangers of red meat commented nutritionists
The experts shared their opinion concerning the properties of red meat. Nutritionists say that the product may harm the health in the case of abuse.
It is known that red meat significantly increases the risk of heart disease. Experts believe that the danger in this case is greater than the benefit product, however some nutritionists have a different point of view. As it became known, the consumption of red meat in small amounts can saturate the body with a large amount of nutrients. Among them are a variety of vitamins, and proteins required to maintain health. They contribute to normal bone growth, and vitamin B12 has a positive effect on almost all body systems.
Nutritionists say that the amount of red meat in the daily diet should not exceed 50 g In some cases may have contraindications for health, therefore before use the product should consult a doctor.