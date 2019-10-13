Research: which companies are the happiest employees in the US
What makes employees happy and it makes you go to work every day? For most it’s a combination that offers a workplace from the perspective of possibilities to influence, professional growth, interaction with people in a pleasant atmosphere and pride of the company.
Edition of CNBC told the staff what companies are the happiest.
Comparably, the company analyzed its database of 10 million ratings submitted by employees of the 50,000 U.S. companies to determine which companies have provided their employees the best conditions, based on how employees answered the questions on remuneration, the balance between work and personal life, benefits and the culture as a whole. Among the questions were:
- The goal of your company is clear, and you included?
- On a scale of 1 to 10, how likely are you to recommend my company to a friend?
- You be proud that you are part of your company?
- You usually glad to go to work every day?
- Are you looking forward to communicating with your colleagues?
10 companies that received the highest scores, and whose employees are the happiest.
10. T-Mobile
Headquarters: Bellevue (WA)
Director: John Leger
The division with the happiest workers: IT
9. Insight Global
Headquarters: Atlanta (GA)
Director: Bert Bin
The division with the happiest workers: the Department of communication
8. HEB
Headquarters: San Antonio (Texas)
Director: Charles BATT
The division with the happiest workers: administration, mechanical engineering Department
7. Workfront
Headquarters: Lehi (Utah)
Director: Alex Chatman
The division with the happiest workers: IT
6. UiPath
Headquarters: new York (NY)
Director: Daniel Dines
The division with the happiest workers: administration
5. Microsoft
Headquarters: Redmond (WA)
CEO: Satya Nadella
The division with the happiest workers: Finance, human resources, legal Department
4. HubSpot
Headquarters: Cambridge (mA)
Director: Brian Halligan
The division with the happiest workers: administration, legal Department
3. Costco
Headquarters: Issaquah (WA)
CEO: W. Craig Jelinek
The division with the happiest workers: the Department of communication
2. LinkedIn
Headquarters: Sunnyvale (CA)
CEO: Jeff Weiner
The division with the happiest workers: the Department of communication
1. Zoom Video Communications
Headquarters: San Jose (CA)
Director: Eric yuan
The division with the happiest workers: the Department of communications, IT