Research: which companies are the happiest employees in the US

| October 13, 2019 | News | No Comments

What makes employees happy and it makes you go to work every day? For most it’s a combination that offers a workplace from the perspective of possibilities to influence, professional growth, interaction with people in a pleasant atmosphere and pride of the company.

Исследование: в каких компаниях работают самые счастливые сотрудники в США

Photo: Depositphotos

Edition of CNBC told the staff what companies are the happiest.

Comparably, the company analyzed its database of 10 million ratings submitted by employees of the 50,000 U.S. companies to determine which companies have provided their employees the best conditions, based on how employees answered the questions on remuneration, the balance between work and personal life, benefits and the culture as a whole. Among the questions were:

  • The goal of your company is clear, and you included?
  • On a scale of 1 to 10, how likely are you to recommend my company to a friend?
  • You be proud that you are part of your company?
  • You usually glad to go to work every day?
  • Are you looking forward to communicating with your colleagues?

10 companies that received the highest scores, and whose employees are the happiest.

10. T-Mobile

Headquarters: Bellevue (WA)

Director: John Leger

The division with the happiest workers: IT

9. Insight Global

Headquarters: Atlanta (GA)

Director: Bert Bin

The division with the happiest workers: the Department of communication

8. HEB

Headquarters: San Antonio (Texas)

Director: Charles BATT

The division with the happiest workers: administration, mechanical engineering Department

7. Workfront

Headquarters: Lehi (Utah)

Director: Alex Chatman

The division with the happiest workers: IT

6. UiPath

Headquarters: new York (NY)

Director: Daniel Dines

The division with the happiest workers: administration

Исследование: в каких компаниях работают самые счастливые сотрудники в США

Photo: Depositphotos

5. Microsoft

Headquarters: Redmond (WA)

CEO: Satya Nadella

The division with the happiest workers: Finance, human resources, legal Department

4. HubSpot

Headquarters: Cambridge (mA)

Director: Brian Halligan

The division with the happiest workers: administration, legal Department

3. Costco

Headquarters: Issaquah (WA)

CEO: W. Craig Jelinek

The division with the happiest workers: the Department of communication

2. LinkedIn

Headquarters: Sunnyvale (CA)

CEO: Jeff Weiner

The division with the happiest workers: the Department of communication

1. Zoom Video Communications

Headquarters: San Jose (CA)

Director: Eric yuan

The division with the happiest workers: the Department of communications, IT

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr