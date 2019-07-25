Researchers at McMaster University have created a gel (PHOTO)

Loading...

A group of scientists from Ontario stated that they devised a way to convert the common types of viruses in the gel with the potential for a wide range of applications to medicine and ecology.

Scientists from McMaster University in Hamilton said that the gel is composed of bacteriophages, or viruses found in the human body and the environment, which fight bacteria.

Being formed into a gel, phages have shown the ability to emit light and heal itself when damaged.

The results of the study are published today in the journal Chemistry of Materials.

Lead author Zeinab Hosseini-dust (Zeinab Hosseini-Doust) argues that regenerative gel to fight bacteria has many potential uses, from healing to cleaning contaminated water.

She said that one of the most promising features of the gel is the ability to attack specific bacteria, a property that, according to her, can be especially valuable in an era of increasing antibiotic resistance.