Researchers have discovered a new remedy for toothache

| July 25, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Researchers from the University of Rochester has discovered a new remedy for toothache. As it turned out, cranberry juice prevents the bacteria that causes tooth decay, “foothold” on the surface of teeth. The results of this study published in the journal Caries Research.

Исследователи обнаружили новое средство от зубной боли

Earlier, the cranberries have demonstrated additional advantages. In 2005, the University of Wisconsin found a link between consumption of cranberries and improved heart function.

In 2004, the University of Scranton found that cranberry increases the number of “good” cholesterol in the blood.

In 2002, the infectious diseases Society of America reported that cranberries are capable of destroying bacteria, causing inflammation of the urogenital system, which are resistant to antibiotics.

