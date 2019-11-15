Resident DNR received 11 years in prison for espionage in favor of Ukraine (PHOTO)

The resident self-proclaimed Donetsk national Republic (DND) Igor F. Nazarenko sentenced to 11 years in prison for spying for the Ukrainian intelligence for two months in 2017. As reported on the website of the Prosecutor General DND, Nazarenko will serve his sentence in a strict regime colony.

The man accused in the fact that in early 2017 it when checking the documents at the Ukrainian checkpoint of entry-departure was recruited by officer of the Ukrainian intelligence. May-June 2017 Nazarenko, being at his workplace, was carried out photographing of documents confirming the fact of passage of military service in the militia. The resulting photographs, the accused was transferred to the staff of foreign intelligence.

12 October the Minister of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadim Pristayko, commenting on the fact that in recent times not controlled by the Ukrainian government part of the Donbass was imposed a number of sentences, said that “it is a necessary part of the process” preparing a new exchange of detainees between Ukraine, the republics of Donbass and Russia.

The new exchange, according to Pristayko, will be “much harder” than in September. “It consists of several groups of about three groups of people who want to exchange”, – said the Minister to journalists. He later explained that this exchange Ukraine expects to get people from Donbass, Crimea, Russia. The timing of the new exchange is not yet known.

7 September, Moscow and Kiev exchanged prisoners by the formula “35 on 35”. Returned to Ukraine filmmaker Oleg Sentsov and 24 sailors who were arrested after the incident in the Kerch Strait. At the airport they were greeted personally by President Vladimir Zelensky, relatives and journalists. Office Zelensky from published lists returned. Moscow received the chief editor of “RIA Novosti Ukraine” Kirill Vyshinsky and Vladimir Tzemach. Full list on the exchange the Kremlin has not provided. In Moscow, a solemn meeting was arranged Vyshinsky, Putin celebrated the city Day. Russia has banned all of the liberated Ukrainians entering their territory. According to the lawyer Dmitry Dinze, the ban can be called a life.