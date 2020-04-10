Resident florid gave the neighbors a strange Easter sets: she got arrested
It was probably not the package you were hoping for most people during the outbreak of coronavirus, reports Fox News.
Floridians reported that they found in mailboxes plastic eggs in which quite a strange set. They supposedly found some products, a small amount of toilet paper and pornography.
These eggs were found in some homes near palm coast, Florida, for several days, reports The Daytona Beach News Journal. Later it became known that eggs were a cracker, powdered drink, a piece of toilet paper and the crumpled piece of paper with pornographic images on it.
The first two cases occurred on 5 and 6 April.
According to the Sheriff of the County of Flagler, residents reported that on April 8 in the evening a woman was seen, which lays eggs in mailboxes. The authorities reacted to it, and after discovering the car of the suspect 42-year-old Abril Cestoni was taken into custody.
The statement on the page of the Sheriff’s Department to Facebook authorities claim that Cestoni admitted that he put the eggs in mailboxes. She told officers that the thus “enlightened people”.
“Our team did a great job to track down this bizarre criminal, and to take her into custody,” — said in a statement, Sheriff Rick Steel. — “Fortunately, she seems to have no COVID-19, but she definitely needs help. It proves once again that the principle of “see something and report” works, and we thank the public because they are part of our philosophy.”
According to the Sheriff’s Department, Cestoni was charged with distributing obscene materials 11 times, although she claimed to have distributed 400 pictures. She was also charged with driving with a suspended license.
