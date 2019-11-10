Resident of India for 2 years can’t leave the house without an umbrella because of attacking his Raven
This man for two years now never leaves home without a stick or umbrella, because he daily had to defend themselves from the evil crows.
Once Mohanan, tractor from Ambalavayal (Kerala, India), we noticed on the road two crows. To them of mishap, a good man got out of the tractor and took Chicks to the curb. But older relatives of the little birds did not understand the situation and were angry at the man who dared “offend” of crows.
It all happened near a bus stop, and now the man can’t appear in this place without having to it is not attacked nest in the trees feathered hooligans. Mohanan tried to change and even to disguise, but all to no avail. Only with the aid of a stick or umbrella it can fend off evil swarms, which pursues him in a long time.
More tractor driver has to give the ravens a part of lunch — the food distracts the bird, and a man has the opportunity to slip past. Friends of Mohanan consider this situation even slightly amusing, but he was sometimes not to laugh — the ravens are not inclined to joke and once broke a man’s new umbrella. Only hope that the rancor and vindictiveness of crows, which they unleashed on the innocent person still has the border.