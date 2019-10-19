Resident of Oklahoma who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession of ‘cocaine’: it was powdered milk
Last week, a homeless man from Oklahoma was sentenced to 15 years in prison after police caught him with a packet of alleged cocaine.
In August, 26-year-old Cody Gregg pleaded guilty to drug trafficking after his arrest for “violation of traffic rules,” writes Yahoo. Gregg, who at the time rode a bike, tried to run from officers, but they caught him and searched his belongings.
Then the police found “a large amount of white powdery substance” stashed in a coffee can inside his backpack. The report of this incident States that the officer to arrest “believed that a powder is cocaine based on practice and experience.”
Gregg, who in the past have been charged with drugs, was arrested and jailed with the possibility of release on bail for 50 000 dollars. The police conducted tests on the substance, which, according to them, tested positive for cocaine.
But a full-fledged laboratory tests conducted almost two months later, said the exact opposite. By the time Gregg has already pleaded guilty, but later tried to withdraw the confession, telling the judge that the white stuff was actually powdered milk, which he received from the local pantry.
In the end, the judge approved the petition Gregg revocation of recognition. Last Friday he was cleared of all charges, and on Monday was released from prison.
Jason Lollman, a public defender in Tulsa, Oklahoma, told NBC News that the suspects often plead guilty to crimes they did not commit, because it saves them from having to “sit and wait” in prison before expire their trial period.
“The system of bail cash is a problem, said Allman. If they can’t afford an attorney, they will not be able to pay bail to get out.”
Lollman said he regularly had to dissuade clients from false guilty pleas, but added that ultimately he can’t accuse Gregg in his decision.
“Sometimes we, the lawyers, more stamina than the clients, — he told NBC News. — But that’s because we’re outside, and they are in prison.”
The lawyer added that prison in Oklahoma city, where he was kept Gregg, is “terrible.” According to The Oklahoman, as of September this year in the prison killed at least six prisoners.