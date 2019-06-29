Resident of Utah will be judged because of a cat, sleeping on the lawn in her yard
A woman from Utah face a court and the administrative responsibility for what her cat was sleeping on the lawn beside the house, Fox News reports.
The owner of the cat named Milo Kate Anderson, living in the city of Murray (Utah), said that officers from animal control came to her home to announce that she was nominated 2 charges for “animal on the street” and “the absence of a license for the animal” — both refer to offences of class B and based on the decisions of the city Council.
Anderson suggests, some of the neighbors took a picture of Milo sleeping on the lawn, and reported to the Department of animal control.
“This male cat neutered, has microchip, and vaccinated, and is not a threat to society,” Anderson said about Milo.
The woman explained that Milo has a special cat door, so he just goes outside when he wants to.
Anderson will be tried in connection with the violations, but the woman is worried about his pet, he likes to walk on the street and sleep on the front lawn, and a ban on walking in the street can become a trauma.
“I don’t think most people consider illegal to release your cat outside under any circumstances,” Anderson said.
A resolution of the city Council was made in 1963 and prohibits any animal in the city, even if it is on the property owner to be on the street without a leash, outside the special enclosure or outside the vehicle. Any owner of an animal that is “at liberty” can be blamed, as happened with Kate Anderson.