Residents of Donbass and Crimea will be able to receive payment in the double size
The pension situation in Ukraine in recent years there are many changes, this also applies to the payment of pensions, and seniority. This pension will pay the inhabitants of the occupied East and South.
It is reported portal “Znaj.ua”
In the autumn of last year the Verkhovna Rada has registered a bill in which there is a speech about payment of pensions to citizens of Ukraine who live in the temporarily occupied territories. According to this document, about 500 thousand pensioners should receive the Ukrainian pension in the Russian-occupied Donbas.
Thus, it became known that now the Ukrainians who live in Donetsk region and the Crimean Peninsula will again pay pensions. Moreover, now the people who live behind the line of demarcation, unable to repay debts on pensions over the last 3 years.
But, due to the fact that the budget is not Finance, as stated in the party Zelensky, this idea can not yet realize. For this reason, to pay pensions can until 2022.
As it turned out, the MPs in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Thursday, January 16, wanted to pass a bill that the inhabitants of the occupied parts of Ukraine are entitled to receive pensions. The document, which was made by a group of MPs from different parties has the right to return pensions to those pensioners who have not had more opportunities to draw.
According to the document, first, the pensioners pay back the loan, which they were not paid for three years. In addition, to maintain a pension, people can cross the line of demarcation only once in six months, not 60 days, as specified today.
Also, the bill refers to the fact that retirement will be possible now even if the person does not have all the documents about the salary from work. Moreover, it is important to know that now you can buy months of employment. However, this is only available when people turned retirement age after in the Donbas and in the Crimea began the aggression by the Russian Federation.