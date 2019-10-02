Residents of large cities of Vietnam urged not to take to the streets because of the catastrophic air pollution (PHOTO)

The Vietnamese authorities urged people to refrain from going to the streets in the coming days because of the high content micropyle in the air. The population, especially children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with respiratory diseases are advised not to leave home unnecessarily.

In Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh city, two biggest cities of Vietnam, the content of fine particles PM2.5 in the air is constantly growing since the beginning of August and exceeds all acceptable norms.

PM2.5 is an air pollutant consisting of solid micro-particles and tiny droplets of liquids. And those and others about the size of from 10 nm to 2.5 µm. Particles PM2.5 is fine particulate matter, fine dust. In the case of Vietnam’s tiny pieces of soot from the fires which are not stopping in the region

According to independent monitoring organizations for monitoring air quality Visual Air, October 1, 2019, the level of harmful particles in Ho Chi Minh city was 86 micrograms per cubic metre, and Hanoi – 180 micrograms, making it the first in the world in the ranking of the worst cities for air pollution. However on the evening of 1 October, the leadership in contamination left Dubai.

According to the world health organization (who), the permissible for human health the level of particles PM2.5 in the air should not exceed 10 micrograms per cubic meter.

The environmental management of Viet Nam explained that air pollution, partly by burning grass in farmers ‘ fields, and partly by the fumes from the strongest of fires. In the past few weeks, the entire South-East Asia suffered from air pollution caused by forest fires in Indonesia, according to Bloomberg.

Vietnam is not the only Asian country facing the problem of air pollution by micro-dust. In March 2019, the South Korean research Institute announced that in 2018, fine particles PM 2.5 has caused the Republic of Korea economic damages in the amount of $ 3.5 billion, which accounted for 0.2% of the GDP of the country, reminds TASS.

Hanoi: