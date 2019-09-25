Residents of San Francisco decided on his own to deal with the homeless
A group of neighbors from San Francisco have teamed up, placing about two dozen boulders along the sidewalk, to try to deter the homeless from continuing in crisis.
The neighbors in the Clinton Park in the urban area of Mission Dolores said that the stones intended to ensure that addicts do not have a place to set up camp for the night.
San Francisco has long struggled with problems of human waste and needles on the streets of the Tenderloin district, where usually you can find a lot of drug addicts and the homeless. The city created the public toilets, and last year announced the establishment of the ad hoc group of six people, which is engaged in “patrolling feces” to clean human waste.
Similar actions for improvement was carried out in other parts of the city.
While the crisis of homelessness, the city was focused mostly around the Tenderloin district, in other districts of San Francisco also observed an alarming increase in the number of homeless in recent years.
Earlier this year, preliminary estimates showed a 17-percent increase in the number of homeless people in the city from 2017. However, the count of San Francisco decided to use the Federal definition of homelessness. If he’d used the same measurements as in previous years, the figures would show an increase from 7 to 9 400 784 — or 30% — in 2019.
About a month ago, due to dissatisfaction by the city authorities, the neighbors in the Clinton Park decided to solve the problem themselves.
“Boulders help,” said KTVU neighbor Ernesto Jerez.
“This is something. We need to do something. I feel that nothing is being done”, he added.
But advocates of the homeless are called boulders cruel answer, not a solution.
“This is called the architecture against the homeless,” said KTVU Jennifer Friedenbach, Executive Director of the Coalition on homelessness.
Press Secretary of the Department of public works San Francisco told KTVU that the city did not participate in the placement of boulders, and because they do not block the sidewalk, plans to remove them there.
The crisis of homelessness in San Francisco has prompted President trump last week to threaten the city with notices of violations from the Agency for environmental protection because they have allowed a huge amount of waste, including needles, pass through storm drains into the ocean.
In his statement, the mayor London breed called trump’s remarks “ridiculous” and said that debris from stormwater is filtered on municipal wastewater treatment plants, so none of them falls “in the Bay or the ocean.”
Breed added that the city is struggling with homelessness, adding 1,000 seats and shelters, and wants to pass bonds in the amount of $ 600 million for the construction of affordable housing and expansion of services for people with addiction and mental illness.
On Monday, advocates of the homeless said that the immediate problem is that they currently face a shortage of housing.
“We have 1200 people in the queue for housing. It is today,” he said Friedenbach KTVU. “People have nowhere to go.”