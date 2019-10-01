Residents of San Francisco have installed blocks on the sidewalks to protect the homeless from the authorities was demolished
A week ago a group of neighbors from San Francisco have installed about two dozen small blocks on city streets to prevent the homeless to break camp for the night on the sidewalks. But the city authorities on 30 September removed the boulders that did not last seven days.
Department Director Mohammed Nuru told the examiner in San Francisco, that the established inhabitants of the rocks “weren’t big enough” and become a threat to security, writes Fox News. According to him, the city will work with residents to find a more stable solution, which “could include large boulders in the landscape plan.”
“They would have saved a lot of money and got rid of the hassle if you would just tell us something — admitted homeless Daniel Bartosiewicz, camped at Clinton Park in the last two months. — Use your compassion, love and understanding. We are the people”.
A coalition of San Francisco homelessness reacted to the decision of the city to remove the stone blocks from Clinton Park, writing: “They should get rid of all anti-homeless design and hostile architecture of the rest of the city, most of them unauthorized”.
The city and state have implemented similar countryside, trying to prevent the homeless to break camp in other areas. Department of transportation California arranged boulders in the open space in the Bayshore Boulevard, a branch of the Eureka Valley-Harvey Milk in the public library of San Francisco (in the same district) have also chosen a design that is perceived as anti-homeless, the newspaper writes.
San Francisco has long struggled with problems of human waste and needles on the streets of the Tenderloin district, where usually there are a lot of drug addicts and the homeless. The city created the public toilets, and last year announced the establishment of the ad hoc group of six people, which are called “patrol excrement.” It is engaged in special patrols to clean streets of human waste.