Residents of some States pay more local taxes
When it comes time to pay the tax, all Americans in the same boat. But the amount of tax not all States are the same. Although the bulk of taxes for a particular year will be charged by the Federal government, there are still a large part of the taxes that pay differently in different States.
Edition GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine exactly how much to pay in taxes in the United States.
11. Alaska
Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $54,29
Sales tax entertainment services: $14,44
Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $0
General sales taxes and tax on gross revenue: $0
Income tax: $118,85
Sales tax premium insurance: $84,62
License fee: $182,69
Sales tax motor fuel: $62,21
Real estate tax: $163,57
Sales tax utilities: $5,92
The tax from tobacco sales: $91,47
Total tax amount: $1 610,94
10. New Hampshire
Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $9,52
Sales tax entertainment services: $0,40
Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $0
General sales taxes and tax on gross revenue: $0
Income tax: $479,87
Sales tax premium insurance: $81,10
License fee: $247,57
Sales tax fuel: $114,19
Real estate tax: $304,23
Sales tax utilities: $40,11
The tax from tobacco sales: $152.50
Total tax amount: $1874,63
9. Texas
Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $44,81
Sales tax entertainment services: $1,08
Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $0
General sales taxes and tax on gross income: $1 184,92
Income tax: $0
Sales tax premium insurance: $of 84.83
License fee: $125,20
Sales tax fuel: $130,75
Real estate tax: $0
Sales tax utilities: $22,41
Sales tax of tobacco products: $of 53.52
Total tax amount: $1 955,28
8. FL
Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $15,95
Sales tax entertainment services: $10,21
Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $0,03
General sales taxes and tax on gross income: $1 249,91
Income tax: $117,55
Sales tax premium insurance: $47.31
License fee: $100,22
Sales tax fuel: $134,52
Real estate taxes: $0
Sales tax utilities: $97,29
The tax from tobacco sales: $59,06
Total tax amount: $1 983,31
7. Il
Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $22,89
Sales tax entertainment services: $64,99
Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $21,86
General sales taxes and tax on gross revenue: $884
Income tax: $1255,14
Sales tax premium insurance: $of 32.56
License fee: $217,35
Sales tax fuel: $104,90
Real estate tax: $4,92
Sales tax utilities: $118,81
Sales tax of tobacco products: $60,80
Total tax amount: $2 954,52
6. New Jersey
Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $15,37
Sales tax entertainment services: $24,40
Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $83,55
General sales taxes and tax on gross income: $1 070,50
Income tax: $1 793,28
Sales tax premium insurance: $64,69
License fee: $ 172,99
Sales tax fuel: $59,47
Real estate tax: $0,53
Sales tax utilities: $109,89
Sales tax of tobacco products: $of 77.85
Total tax amount: $3 607,73
5. CA
Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $ 9,51
Sales tax entertainment services: $0
Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $0,03
General sales taxes and tax on gross income: $907,01
Income tax: $2 419,25
Sales tax premium insurance: $62,13
License fee: $270,02
Sales tax fuel: $124,23
Real estate tax: $68,80
Sales tax utilities: $18.68 and
The tax from tobacco sales: $21,88
Total tax amount: $3 992,32
4. New York
Sales tax alcoholic beverages $of 13.02
Sales tax entertainment services: us $0.15
Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $60,15
General sales taxes and tax on gross income: $713,81
Income tax: $2457,70
Sales tax premium insurance: $69,76
License fee: $91,63
Sales tax fuel: $83,20
Real estate tax: $0
Sales tax utilities: $41,01
The tax from tobacco sales: $63,93
Total tax amount: $4 024,50
3. Mn
Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $rate of 16.07
Sales tax entertainment services: $11,63
Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $of 23.61
General sales taxes and tax on gross income: $1 072,50
Income tax: $2 218,87
Sales tax premium insurance: $88,59
License fee: $269,06
Sales tax fuel: $166,22
Real estate tax: $155,71
Sales tax utilities: $0,01
The tax from tobacco sales: $124,03
Total tax amount: $4661,41
2. Hawaii
Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $35,99
Sales tax entertainment services: $0
Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $13,34
General sales taxes and tax on gross income: $2 278,48
Income tax: $1 604,07
Sales tax premium insurance: $119,66
License fee: $189,37
Sales tax fuel: $61,21
Real estate tax: $0
Sales tax utilities: $85,93
The tax from tobacco sales: $87,33
Total tax amount: $4 944,25
1. Vermont
Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $41,67
Sales tax entertainment services: $0
Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $26,69
General sales taxes and tax on gross income: $601,74
Income tax: $1 320,81
Sales tax premium insurance: $95,89
License fee: $203,40
Sales tax fuel: $129,71
Real estate tax: $1691,60
Sales tax utilities: $ 13,75
Sales tax of tobacco products: $of 122.77
The total amount of tax: $5 006,95