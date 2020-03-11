Residents of some States pay more or less the same local taxes
When it comes time to pay the tax, all Americans are in the same boat. But the amount of tax not all States are the same. Although the bulk of taxes for a particular year will be charged by the Federal government, there are still a large part of the taxes that pay differently in different States, says GOBankingRates.
The study used data from the census Bureau of the U.S. population to get a clear data about how much money each tax collects annually. Then the total amount was divided by the state population to determine the approximate of the taxes to each resident. The study revealed the total amount of taxes levied on each person each state and the estimated States from the lowest to the highest level of taxes.
South Carolina
- Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $36,24
- Sales tax entertainment services: $8,03
- Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $0
- General sales taxes and tax on gross income: $666,52
- Income tax: $979,87
- Sales tax premium insurance: $48,27
- License fees: $117,49
- Sales tax fuel: $130,47
- Real estate tax: $7,67
- Sales tax utilities: $5,39
- The tax from tobacco sales: $5,49
- Total taxes: $2 128,78
Missouri
- Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $6,39
- Sales tax entertainment services: $60,66
- Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $0,01
- General sales taxes and tax on gross income: $605,29
- Income tax: $1 123,79
- Sales tax premium insurance: $76,26
- License fees: $98,29
- Sales tax fuel: $117,88
- Real estate tax: $5,46
- Sales tax utilities: $0
- The tax from tobacco sales: $15,99
- Total taxes: $2 139,14
Tn
- Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $30,33
- Sales tax entertainment services: $0
- Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $0
- General sales taxes and tax on gross income: $123.06 against 1
- Income tax: $284,26
- Sales tax premium insurance: $145,97
- License fees: $265,18
- Sales tax fuel: $163,39
- Real estate tax: $0
- Sales tax utilities: $1,28
- Sales tax of tobacco products: $of 37.39
- Total taxes: $2 145,37
FL
- Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $14,23
- Sales tax entertainment services: $of 10.07
- Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $0,09
- General sales taxes and tax on gross income: $1 435,22
- Income tax: $117,82
- Sales tax premium insurance: $52,67
- License fees: $103,09
- Sales tax fuel: $135,92
- Real estate tax: $0
- Sales tax utilities: $115,93
- Sales tax of tobacco products: $56,92
- Total taxes: $2 231,33
Il
- Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $23,10
- Sales tax entertainment services: $69,28
- Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $29,80
- General sales taxes and tax on gross income: $884,21
- Income tax: $1 394,83
- Sales tax premium insurance: $35,60
- License fees: $214,60
- Sales tax fuel: $106,69
- Real estate tax: $4,65
- Sales tax utilities: $112,30
- The tax from tobacco sales: $59,61
- Total taxes: $3 108,61
New Jersey
- Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $16,04
- Sales tax entertainment services: $24,51
- Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $68,21
- General sales taxes and tax on gross income: $1 177,62
- Income tax: $1 944,81
- Sales tax premium insurance: $66,57
- License fees: $173,64
- Sales tax fuel: $51,67
- Real estate tax: $0,56
- Sales tax utilities: $110,20
- The tax from tobacco sales: $74,34
- Total taxes: $3 981,72
CA
- Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $9,62
- Sales tax entertainment services: $0
- Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $0,01
- General sales taxes and tax on gross income: $924,39
- Income tax: $2 749,53
- Sales tax premium insurance: $65,63
- License fees: $268,32
- Sales tax fuel: $162,25
- Real estate tax: $of 72.48
- Sales tax utilities: $17,59
- The tax from tobacco sales: $62,02
- Total taxes: $4 470,56
New York
- Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $13,17
- Sales tax entertainment services: us $0.15
- Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $61,36
- General sales taxes and tax on gross income: $755,42
- Income tax: $2 872,62
- Sales tax premium insurance: $82,74
- License fees: $90,30
- Sales tax fuel: $of 83.43
- Real estate tax: $0
- Sales tax utilities: $44,73
- The tax from tobacco sales: $58,70
- Total taxes: $4 513,15
Connecticut
- Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $17,65
- Sales tax entertainment services: $76,86
- Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $62,48
- General sales taxes and tax on gross income: $1 264,97
- Income tax: $2 934,94
- Sales tax premium insurance: $58,36
- License fees: $133,03
- Sales tax fuel: $136,07
- Real estate tax: $0
- Sales tax utilities: $72,93
- The tax from tobacco sales: $105,21
- Total taxes: $5 327,78
Hawaii
- Sales tax alcoholic beverages $to 36.13
- Sales tax entertainment services: $0
- Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $20,64
- General sales taxes and tax on gross income: $2481,71
- Income tax: $1 812,10
- Sales tax premium insurance: $of 116.45
- License fees: $193,81
- Sales tax fuel: $62,15
- Real estate tax: $0
- Sales tax utilities: $82,73
- The tax from tobacco sales: $84,66
- Total taxes: $5 424,96
North Dakota
- Sales tax alcoholic beverages: $11,72
- Sales tax entertainment services: $4,17
- Taxes on inheritance and gifts: $0
- General sales taxes and tax on gross income: $1 213,15
- Income tax: $631,36
- Sales tax premium insurance: $84,12
- License fees: $285,11
- Sales tax fuel: $261,43
- Real estate tax: $6,05
- Sales tax utilities: $66,02
- The tax from tobacco sales: $37,23
- Total taxes: $5 590,51
