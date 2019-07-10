Residents of southern California are warning about scams related to the earthquake
Officials in California are warning residents about scams which use the fear of the people before the earthquake.
The state is in a state of high alert after two strong earthquakes struck southern California last week, destroying part of the highway 178 between Ridgecrest and Tranoi. In addition to the hundreds of aftershocks, there is a risk of more strong tremors in the near future, writes the LA Times.
Situation decided to take advantage of the crooks, officials are warning orange County residents about schemes designed to persuade people to leave their homes, after which the attackers Rob the building.
Officials of the city of Aliso Viejo said on 8 July on fraud in the course of which residents calling an unknown number, claiming that soon there will a strong earthquake, and asks them to leave their homes for security purposes.
A representative of the Sheriff’s Department orange County said that on Sunday evening, residents of Aliso Viejo reported four such calls. I called them and said what’s going to happen an earthquake of magnitude 8.4, and that they should immediately leave their homes.
“Dispatchers told the caller that in orange County there is no notification system that would alert them about the earthquake, and that it likely was a Scam,” said Carrie brown, an employee of the Department of public information the Sheriff’s Department.
Brown said that the motives of the caller they are not yet installed, and also added that from Sunday no new calls are received.
Departments sheriffs of the counties of Los Angeles and Kern stated that as of July 9 they had not received any reports of suspicious calls.
Orange County officials are asking for anyone who received a suspicious call, report it to local law enforcement authorities for emergency numbers.
The city of Aliso Viejo also asked residents to check the source of the call, as the local authorities in case of emergencies can use to communicate with residents only certain channels that do not include direct phone calls.
County Sheriff’s Department Los Angeles advises residents not to respond to suspicious calls. If you have already responded and provided the caller with personal information, the Department recommends that you report the incident to local law enforcement.
Of fraud associated with the earthquakes occurred in the past. In 2015, police in Beverly hills have warned residents about a telephone Scam in which a caller posing as a city official, asked to inspect the property for damage from aftershocks, recognizing personal data of people.
In Japan shortly after the earthquake and tsunami in 2011, which killed thousands of people, the authorities issued a warning that scammers are collecting donations supposedly for the victims, and eventually appropriated the money.
