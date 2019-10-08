Residents of the frontline Novgorod demanded “not to withdraw Ukrainian troops from new York”
“Don’t take from new York city, Ukrainian troops!” — the slogan of today, three kilometers from the occupied Horlivka held his rally, residents of the frontline village of Novgorod (until 1951 was called new York).
According to the organizers, the people in Novgorod shocked by the statements of President Vladimir Zelensky and Minister of foreign Affairs Vadym Prystayko, which announce the withdrawal of troops along the entire length of the demarcation line.
The protesters say that now calm in Novgorod provides the Ukrainian army. If the military was forced to retreat, the village will be in a gray area between the positions of the Ukrainian and Russian troops. Residents are concerned that the village will be able to freely penetrate the Russian military and mercenaries who, in their opinion, want to take revenge on all the local, who supported the Ukrainian army. A threat to their lives is quite really.
We will remind that protest actions against the implementation of “Formula Steinmeier” under the slogan “No surrender!” was held today near Mariupol, Trecce and Gold-4, in which the dilution of forces is planned for 7 October.
