Resin: Deputies want to disrupt the cooperation with the IMF
Photo: Press-center of the NBU
Yakov Smoliy explained what he calls “political pressure”
For Yakov Smoliy was a real challenge to maintain the independence of the Central Bank of Ukraine.
The leadership of the National Bank for the year under political pressure. This was announced during the online meeting of the Board of the national Bank with the business, the head of the NBU Yakov Smoliy, reports Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday, July 2.
According to him, speaking about the political pressure on the Central Bank, he means recommended by the parliamentary Committee on Finance, tax and customs policy of the draft resolution on the evaluation of the head of the NBU, lawsuits and decisions and received from the 64 MPs in the constitutional court of Ukraine on compliance of the Constitution of the banking law, necessary for cooperation with the IMF.
“Thus deputies want to disrupt the cooperation with the IMF, only the approval of this law was a beacon of our current program. I also want to “help” in the struggle for PrivatBank”, – he said.
Another element of pressure, he called the frequent public criticism of the Central Bank from the NBU Council and an attempt to discredit the Board Chairman of the Board Bohdan Danylyshyn.
“We see a direct political motivation behind the positions and actions of some individual members of the NBU Council, particularly the head. I remind you that the head of the Council has repeatedly and publicly expressed its position regarding negotiations with the former owners of PrivatBank, de facto, for the return of their already healthy Bank, which the state capitalized” – added resin.
He also recalled the unfounded, according to the NBU, the failure to make the agenda of the meeting of the NBU Council on 30 June, the extension of powers of the Deputy head of the Board of the national Bank Oleg Churia, cadence which ends on July 10.
“With all the pressure that we live for more than a year, when the white say black, when low inflation is a “catastrophe for Ukraine,” cannot continue to do the things we do. This is my challenge in order to preserve the independence of the Central Bank to maintain the institutional capacity, which we tried to survive”, – concluded the head of the NBU.
Resin also said that after his resignation, according to the law on the NBU, the obligations of the Chairman of the Board will perform the first Deputy head of the NBU Ekaterina Rozhkova, if this day is not going to happen the appointment of a new CEO.
Recall, July 1, Yakov Smoliy resigned. He explained his decision to political pressure.
The next day President Vladimir Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the dismissal of Smoliy from the post of head of the NBU.
