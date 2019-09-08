Resort of Sochi was covered with the first snow of showed video
In Sochi (Russia) first snow fell.
On Saturday, September 7, rest on a resort “Hills the City” saw the whitened roads, trees and roofs. The heavy snow was this morning. Soon, however, all snowflakes have melted. And evening, everything about it just remembered.
The resort is situated at elevation of 2050 meters above sea level. It is noted that snow fell a month earlier than last year.
Recall that in late August, the first snow was observed in our resort in Lumshory village in the Transcarpathian region.
Especially often this summer happy snow mountain Pop Ivan Montenegro in the Carpathian mountains. Here seen snow in late may and early July. And in early August in the Internet appeared the photo precipitation near Kiev, which took over the snow.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter