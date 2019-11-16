Respiratory infection may increase the risk of heart attack 17 times
In addition to intervention in your breath people suffering from acute respiratory infections also have a high risk of heart attack. This was established by scientists of the University of Sydney.
Everything from a cold, acute ear infections to bronchitis or pneumonia can cause acute respiratory infection, which in turn can affect any part of the respiratory tract from sinuses to the vocal cords and lungs. According to researchers from the University of Sydney, the risk of heart attack increases at least 17 times during the seven days after a respiratory infection.
It is symptomatic that some previous studies also showed that respiratory infection can act as a trigger for a heart attack.
“Our findings show that the risk of heart attack is highest in the first 7 days of respiratory infection and then gradually decreases, but remains elevated for one month. Possible reasons for respiratory infection can cause a heart attack include an increased tendency to blood clotting, inflammation and toxins that damage blood vessels and changes in blood flow,” — said one of the authors of the draft Geoffrey Tofler.
Scientists examined the cases of 578 patients with a heart attack due to blockage in the coronary artery. They found that 17% of patients the symptoms of respiratory infections were observed during the 7 days preceding a heart attack, and 21 per cent in the next 31 days.
“Although the absolute share of any episode that causes heart attack, is small, it should be remembered that respiratory infection can lead to coronary disease,” scientists noted in their summary.
Symptoms of acute respiratory infection manifested as fatigue and body aches, and runny nose, congestion, sore throat, cough. If you felt weak or dizzy and if there is high fever with shortness of breath should seek medical attention.
Respiratory infections the most susceptible children and the elderly. The prevention of such infections are vaccinations, good hygiene, eating healthy food, the use of vitamin C.