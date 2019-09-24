“Responsible” men in hilarious pics
September 24, 2019 | News | No Comments|
And laughter, and sin.
They say that the first 40 years of a man’s life the most difficult. Some truth in this expression is. How else to explain what is happening in the pictures of our current collection. All a nice evening and a nice view, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
1. Valerchik on the place where should be the spare wheel…
People on the spot refills.
2. “Birdie, run, run!”
Saddled painted ostrich.
3. “Bobby, you belly sunscreen spread?”
The two best friends.
4. “Life in the firehouse worked, and in his old age decided to leave to Pole dance!”
A show of talent.
5. “Guys, my left to my mother, come to me, make masochki, wraps, there are all sorts…”
Male party beauty.
6. Flooded apartment? Let’s go for a ride on mattresses!
Enjoy a desperate situation.
7. When I wanted to buy myself something fancy, but solid!
The groom dressed as a dinosaur.
8. “The chair bears, and may have finally invented an antenna to communicate with aliens…”
Mysterious chair back.
9. “So, guys, let’s heap!”
When he found a real job.
10. “Where are you? And we are on the sea!”
Optimists on vacation.