Restaurant in Poland caught in a scandal because of the attitude to the Ukrainians (photo)
Polish Center of tracking of a racist and xenophobic behavior found gross violations in the work of one of the restaurants in Gdynia, where he placed an ad that asks to apply “zero Ukrainians or other like that.” We will remind, in a network there was video confirming the assertion that the Ukrainians in Poland are treated as disenfranchised labor force.
Now the Center intends to apply to the Prosecutor’s office, according to Polish radio.
The announcement of the restaurant on the network
At the same time the lawyer of the owner of the establishment claims that the incident is guilty of only one person, and that was his “rash decision”, while other members of the staff of his position do not share.
According to the lawyer, in the near future this man will publish his apologies.
It is noted that public incitement to hatred on ethnic grounds in Poland criminal responsibility, the guilty threatens till two years of imprisonment.
Meanwhile it became known that Ukrainians make up 75% of migrant workers who are officially employed on the territory of Poland (483 thousand of the 644 thousand).
Recall that in March Poland poles brutally beat a migrant from Ukraine — driver service Uber. However, in court they were charged only with hooliganism instead of hate crimes.
