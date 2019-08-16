Restaurant week and the concert of Keith urban: how to spend a weekend in new York city (August 9-11)
What: Exhibition of works of fabergé at the Metropolitan Museum
When: Friday-Sunday, August 9-11
Where: Fifth Avenue, The Met, 1000 Fifth Avenue New York, NY 10028
Read more: the Metropolitan Museum of art, an exhibition of a collection of works by Faberge, which belonged to philanthropist Matilda gray Geddings. Thanks to her Russian artist-jeweler Peter Carl Faberge became famous in the United States. Precious exhibits were originally intended for the Royal Romanov family. Among the most valuable objects you can see the “lilies” and three Imperial eggs.
Cost: $12-25.
What: street food Festival Smorgasburg
When: Friday-Sunday, August 9-11
Where: Westfield World Trade Center, 185 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10007
Read more: Every weekend in the warm season in new York is the street food festival Smorgasburg. Here you can try delicacies from various restaurants, home bakeries, mini-bakeries and local farms.
On Friday the festival takes place at Westfield World Trade Center, on Saturdays at East River State Park, and on Sundays in Prospect Park in Brooklyn.
Cost: Free.
What: Shakespeare in Central Park
When: Friday-Sunday, August 9-11
Where: The Delacorte Theater in Central Park
Read more:the Public theater has traditionally held its annual free open air performances in Central Park.
From July 16 to August 11, viewers can watch the famous Shakespeare play “Coriolanus”. Performances are at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park.
Cost: Free.
What: restaurant Week in new York
When: Friday-Sunday, August 9-11.
Where: a List of restaurants-participants with filter by city, cuisine type and other criteria here.
Read more: From July 22 to August 16 in new York city’s restaurant Week.
During the event, a 2 course lunch at new York restaurants will cost $26, 3 course dinner — $42.
In total, the event was attended by more than 350 institutions.
Restaurants will offer dishes of dozens of different culinary traditions. Organizers recommend you book in advance, although special menu will be available to all guests, including those who do not reserve a place in advance.
Cost: $26-42.
What: Italian festival “Giglio Di Sant’ Antonio Of East Harlem Feast”
When: Friday-Sunday, August 9-11
Where: Pleasant Avenue, East Harlem, New York City
Read more: 8-11 August in East Harlem in new York hosts the annual Italian festival “Giglio Di Sant’ Antonio Of East Harlem Feast”.
It is a celebration of immigrants from the Italian town between Brusciano, who settled in East Harlem each year to spend the holiday in honor of St. Antonio. The main component of the festival is the dance of the Giglio is one of the traditions that the Italians brought in the early 1900-ies in the New world.
Gradually the festival has grown into America’s largest street fair. Participants of the festival will offer visitors a large selection of food, drinks, desserts, Souvenirs, jewelry, artwork, toys, and more.
Cost: Free.
What: Free concert by Keith urban
When: Friday, August 9, from 06:00
Where: Rumsey Playfield, E 71st St, New York, NY 10021
More info: as part of recording live TV shows Good Morning America of ABC channel every Friday morning in Central Park free concerts are held.
On 9 August there will be concert of famous Australian country music artist Keith urban.
Cost: Free.
What: Cartoons in the Park/’the Incredibles 2′
When: Friday, 9 August, 20:30
Where: Pier 46 at Hudson River Park, Hudson River Greenway, New York, NY 10014
More info: This is a great event to watch cartoons. You can bring blankets and everything needed for a picnic.
August 9, viewers will show the cartoon “the Incredibles 2”.
Cost: Free.
What: Summer Streets Festival
When: Saturday, 10 Aug, 07:00
Where: the streets of new York from the Brooklyn bridge to Central Park
Read more: Every summer the streets of new York from the Brooklyn bridge to Central Park turn into a pedestrian zone, which hosts concerts, games, competitions on obstacle courses, fitness classes and more.
This is one of my favorite festivals of the citizens, every year it is visited by over 300 thousand people. This year’s entertainment events are held the first three Saturdays of August.
Cost: Free.
What: Star wars party at the Brooklyn library
When: Saturday, August 10, from 12:00
Where: Central Library Plaza, 10 Grand Army Plaza Brooklyn, NY 11238
Read more: All visitors to Brooklyn public library will meet with your favorite characters in the space Saga “Star wars.” Guests can participate in various themed entertainment. In addition, you can make a cosplay for your favorite character and feel like a real Jedi or Sith.
The event is suitable for any age.
Cost: Free.
What: the Fair of handmade goods from around the world
When: Sunday, August 11, from 10:00
Where: Grand Bazaar NYC 100 West 77th Street New York, NY 10024
Read more: Fair is famous for its incredibly rich variety of unique handmade goods from around the world. You can buy Japanese kimono, Tibetan jewelry and scarves, Indonesian cushions and bags, Ethiopian scarves and leather handbags, Turkish pillows and towels, African masks and drums, Russian linen out of real linen, traditional Persian carpets, and much more.
In addition, everyone will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of traditional dishes from different parts of the world.
Cost: Free.
What: the Sand show in Russian
When: Sunday, August 11 from 11:00
Where: Advanced Academic Programs of Roslyn 20 Roosevelt Ave Roslyn, NY 11576
More info: the guests of the show waiting for the sand idea “still friends?”. This is a story about the friendship between Sasha and Masha, and what difficulties arise in their communication and how they fight them.
The show is in Russian with a small amount of Yiddish.
After the presentation visitors will find master classes with drinks and treats. The event is suitable for the whole family.
Cost: $30.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail [email protected]