Restaurant week and the meeting of the Russian cinema club: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (12-14 July)
What: Greek festival
When: Friday-Sunday, 12-14 July.
Where: St. Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church 722 Knob Hill Avenue Redondo Beach, 90277
Read more: Just a few meters from the beach offers traditional Greek dishes, some of them the chef will prepare in front of the audience, energetic Greek dancing and songs from artists from that country.
Cost: $2.
What: restaurant Week in Los Angeles
When: Friday-Sunday, 12-14 July.
Where: the List of participating restaurants — click here.
Read more: From 12 to 26 July in Los Angeles is “restaurant Week”, members of which include over 300 restaurants in the city.
In the “week of the restaurants” lunch at participating establishments will cost you $15 — $35 and dinner at $29 — $99.
Cost: $15.
What: Free entertainment in the parks
When: Friday-Saturday, July 12-13.
Where: Parks Pasadena
Read more: during the summer in the parks of Pasadena will host various free events. Thursday through Saturday, guests can find complimentary sports activities, exhibitions and master classes, film screenings, concerts and more.
Cost: Free.
What: salsa Night
When: Friday, July 12 from 18:00.
Where: LA Plaza De Cultura y Artes 501 N Main St. Los Angeles, CA 90012
Read more: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes for the fifth consecutive year organizes in Los Angeles free salsa, choosing to do one Friday a month from may to September.
Guests can dance to the fiery rhythms in a live performance the best Latin American bands in the city. This year visitors will see performances by Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca, Grupo Invasión Latina, La Verdad, Fausto Cuevas y La Moderna and Chino Espinoza y Los Dueños Del Son.
Cost: Free.
What: Automotive theater/’grease’
When: Friday, July 12 from 18:30.
Where: The Roadium Open Air Market 2500 West Redondo Beach Boulevard Torrance, CA 90504
Read more: a drive-in movie returns to the Roadium. Every Friday evening from June 7 to August 30, guests enjoy screenings of various films. You will also be able to eat before the show and stock up on food for the whole movie stalls and food trucks.
July 12, viewers will show the movie “grease” with John Travolta in the title role.
Cost: $20.
What: Art walk ‘The Get Around’
When: Saturday, July 13 from 14:00.
Where: Mar Vista Community Art Gallery @ Buckwild 12804 Venice Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90066
Read more: This one-day artistic and cultural event. The art walk is long 5.6 km will offer visitors not only an exhibition of art works, but also live music and many other attractions. Throughout the walking route will have 18 stops, where guests can ride the bus.
Cost: Free.
What: Free film screening in Monterey Park
When: Friday, July 12 from 19:30.
Where: George E Elder Memorial Park 1950 Wilcox Ave, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Read more: a Few nights during the summer in different parts of Monterey Park will host free screenings of famous movies in the open air. Guests will also be treated to free popcorn.
July 12, viewers will see the cartoon “How to train your dragon: the Hidden world” of 2019.
Cost: Free.
What: Festival of British music
When: Saturday, July 13 from 19:00.
Where: Queen Mary Events Park 1126 Queens Hwy Long Beach, CA 90802
Read more: In this one day festival, guests will hear your favorite British hits performed by the best bands from California, such as The Who Generation, Britain’s Finest Arena, These Handsome Devils and The Cured.
The event will be 3 scenes that will be different groups. Also offers a variety of games, plenty of food and drink.
Cost: $35.
What: Meeting of the Russian cinema club ‘Prokino’
When: Sunday, July 14, from 17:00.
Where: In Royter”s Kitchen / in the kitchen At the Reuter 9265 Activity Rd # 105, San Diego 92126
More: Club of Fans of Cinema “Viewing Movies” (“Prokino”) invites everyone to the next meeting. For viewing and discussion will be offered to the Argentinian-Spanish Comedy-drama film “Wild tales”.
The film consists of six short episodes, short stories, unrelated but with a common theme of revenge (in the style of Agatha Christie and Hitchcock). Recommended for lovers of exceptional thrillers, dark humor (with shock elements) and unusual endings.
Cost: $10.
What: the Zoo of aliens
When: Friday-Sunday, 12-14 July.
Where: Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Read more: Alien Zoo — a virtual zoo of creatures from across the galaxy. You will be able to climb aboard his spaceship and come face to face with the most incredible creatures in our Universe.
Come and take an exciting trip to the zoo extraterrestrial beings, which contains an astounding assortment of life forms from the far corners of the universe. Encounter face to face with endangered species from across the galaxy. Some of them are friendly, some ferocious, but all the rare and wonderful creatures.
Cost: $20.
