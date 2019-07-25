Restaurant week and the Russian literary club: how to spend a weekend in new York (26-28 July)
What: graffiti Exhibition ‘Beyond the Streets’
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 July
Where: 25 Kent 25 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Read more: the graffiti exhibition “Beyond the Streets” will feature the work of over 150 artists, which tells the fascinating story of street art. Being the epicenter of the world of graffiti, new York is the perfect venue for this exhibition, which elevates graffiti art to a new level.
Cost: $0-25.
What: Exhibition of works of Ukrainian artists
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 July
Where: the Ukrainian Institute of America, 2 E 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Details: this exhibition will be on view at the works of famous Ukrainian artists Vasyl Bazhay, Sergei Belik, Oleg Denisenko, Sergei guy, Valery Gnatenko, Dmitri red, Hanna Kryvolap, Roman Luchuk, Ivan Marchuk, Les Panchyshyn, Roman Romanishin, Pauline Scherba, Temo Flute, Tanya Vasilenko and max Witika.
Price: $0-8.
What: restaurant Week in new York
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 July
Where: a List of restaurants-participants with filter by city, cuisine type and other criteria here.
Read more: From July 22 to August 16 in new York city’s restaurant Week.
During the event, a 2 course lunch at new York restaurants will cost $26, 3 course dinner — $42.
In total, the event was attended by more than 350 institutions.
Restaurants participating will offer the dishes of dozens of different culinary traditions. Organizers recommend you book in advance, although special menu will be available to all guests, including those who do not reserve a place in advance.
Cost: $26-42.
What: Fun under the open sky in Lincoln center
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 July
Where: Lincoln Center Hearst Plaza, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza 65th St New York 10023
Read more: Every summer for three weeks the Lincoln center organizes events under the open sky. It offers a series of free concerts, film screenings, Comedy performances and other cultural events.
In addition, visitors will be able to eat food from food trucks and enjoy the delicious cocktails and for kids will open a special Minibar with sweets and juice.
Cost: Free.
What: Cartoons in the Park/’LEGO. Movie 2′
When: Friday, July 26 from 20:30
Where: Pier 46 at Charles St., Hudson River Greenway, New York, NY 10014
More info: This is a great summer event to watch cartoons. You can bring blankets and everything needed for a picnic.
On July 26, will show viewers the cartoon “LEGO. Movie 2”.
Cost: Free.
What: Poetry festival
When: Saturday-Sunday, July 27-28,
Where: Governors Island Colonels Row, Hay Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Read more: Poetry festival brings together the best poets of the city and exchange ideas and demonstrate their creativity. The visitors will also be offered music reading the lyrics. After the speeches, was poets followed by open MIC night, where everyone will have a chance to present their poems.
Cost: Free.
What: Russian literary club
When: Saturday, July 27 from 12:00
Where: Sheepshead Bay Library 2636 E. 14th St. at Ave. Z Brooklyn, NY 11235
Read more: Russian literary club invites all lovers of literature and poetry to participate in the next meeting. The club represents writers and poets-emigrants who write in Russian and Ukrainian languages.
In addition, club members provide help to aspiring writers.
Cost: Free.
What: screening of the film ‘Splash’
When: Saturday, July 27 from 19:00
Where: Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301
More info: “Splash” (Splash) is a romantic fantasy film Ron Howard about love mermaids and humans.
A little boy accidentally falls into the water at Cape cod, but the young mermaid that no one notices his parents, makes him to drown.
Many years later Allan Bauer, forgetting about your children’s adventure, but never learned to swim again enters the water, and again meets the same mermaid. Worrying about Allan, the mermaid goes in search of him. Naked girl arrested on Liberty island in new York and found her wallet in the name of Bauer, sent to him.
Before the beginning of the movie everybody can take part in a quiz and enjoy a delicious drinks and treats.
Cost: $10.
What: March against anti-Semitism
When: Sunday, 28 July, 16:00
Where: Borough Hall Subway Station, New York
Read more: last year in new York and around the world, increased anti-Semitism. The increase in the number of cases of firing in the synagogues, arson and violence against Jews everywhere makes them feel unsafe.
Join the March against anti-Semitism. The March starts at the point of collection to the Borough Hall station to the South of Cadman Plaza Park. From there it will pass through Brooklyn bridge Park to city Hall.
Cost: Free.
What: Festival of the immigrant community of Brooklyn
When: Sunday, July 28 from 12:00
Where: Prospect Park, Brooklyn, New York 11225
Read more: the festival guests will see the work of immigrant artists and other events from the immigrant community of Brooklyn. In addition, it offers seminars, interactive family activities, performances and more.
Cost: Free.
What: a free party on the beach
When: Sunday, 28 July, 14:00
Where: WEST 15TH ST BOARDWALK
Read more: throughout the day, guests will party on the beach where you will have plenty of music and fun. A variety of music and set the mood all day are incendiary DJ Frankie Paradise and MasterPiece DJS.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail [email protected]