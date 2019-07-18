Restaurant week and the Russian party: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles and San Diego (July 19-21)
What: the Museum selfie
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 July.
Where: 6757 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Details: This exhibition will show not only modern photography itself, but also will tell the 40,000-year history of the art of self-presentation in different parts of the world. It offers a lot of selfies from social networks, grouped by theme, and the throne of selfie-sticks, and more.
Cost: $15-19.
What: restaurant Week in Los Angeles
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 July.
Where: the List of participating restaurants — click here.
Read more: From 12 to 26 July in Los Angeles is “restaurant Week”, members of which include over 300 restaurants in the city.
In the “week of the restaurants” lunch at participating establishments will cost you $15 — $35 and dinner at $29 — $99.
Cost: $15.
What: Russian party
When: Friday, July 19, from 21:00.
Where: 4201 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92105
More info: It will be an amazing party with traditional Russian drinks and treats. All guests will find a sea of fun and entertainment. To 22:30 entrance for all girls will be free.
To set the mood of the evening will be resident DJ Den Kayo.
Cost: $0-20.
What: Exhibition ‘a Bestiary of monsters’
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 July.
Where: Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Read more: Various monsters come to life on the pages of bestiaries. At the time this was the most popular type of book, which described various animals — both real and mythical. This exhibition will be presented to the library of the bestiaries, where every visitor will find something exciting, learn a lot about how people came up with monsters from the ancient times to the present day.
The exhibition will be of interest to visitors of all ages.
Cost: Free.
What: Fair Orange County
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 July.
Where: OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Read more: OS Fair will be held from 17 July to 11 August, offering tasty treats, music and entertainment.
This year, guests will see a wide variety of cocktails and Beers, along with snacks from various cuisines of the world. The visitors can expect live music performances, games, carnival performances, rides, and entertainment for the whole family, including workshops and special games for children.
Cost: $12-14.
What: an Interactive Museum of photography WonderWorld
When: Friday-Sunday, 19-21 July.
Where: Los Angeles 7080 Hollywood Bvd Los Angeles, CA 90
Read more: WonderWorld is an interactive Museum of photography, where the intertwined fantasy and reality. All visitors can make unforgettable photos in this exhibition: to sit in a giant teacup, to walk through the garden of giant mushrooms, and fly to the moon, soak in the pool with bubbles and more.
Cost: $12-20.
What: the food Festival in ‘Little Tokyo’
When: Friday-Saturday, 19-20 July.
Where: Little Tokyo of Downtown LA Los Angeles, CA 90012
More info: the Annual festival of eating Delicious Little Tokyo returns to Los Angeles for the third year in a row. It offers tasting of Japanese dishes and several kinds of sake. In addition, you will learn a lot about the culinary traditions of Japan, will be able to participate in cooking classes and competitions.
Cost: From $0.
What: Queen + Adam Lambert in Los Angeles
When: Friday-Saturday, 19-20 July.
Where: The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305
More info: Queen are a British rock band that achieved wide fame in the mid 1970-ies, and one of the most successful bands in the history of rock music. The group today has hundreds of millions of fans. Critics say a classic rock songs such band as “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Will Rock You”, “We Are the Champions”, “Innuendo”, “The Show Must Go On”, “Radio Ga Ga” “I Want to Break Free”, “A Kind of Magic”.
Eighteen hits from the “Queen” took first place in the charts in different countries. Each member of the group is the author of at least one hit, reaching the top of the British chart.
After the death of Queen singer Freddie mercury, the group has practically ceased Studio operations, but Brian may and Roger Taylor went on tour under the name Queen + Paul Rodgers, playing as the proven hits and new material. Since 2011, the composition performs with Adam Lambert under the name of “Queen + Adam Lambert”.
Tickets links:
- 19 Jul;
- July 20.
Cost: From $222.
What: Festival of Margarita
When: Saturday, 22 July from 17:00.
Where: 5609 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Read more: the Festival will bring together all lovers of delicious food, refreshing margaritas and good fun. Bartenders from around the city will gather for a fun competition to see who can make the best Margarita in Los Angeles.
There are several options of tickets available for purchase. Admission to the event is $20 for $40 to the ticket price included 3 cocktails, $55 — 5 cocktails.
Cost: From $20.
What: Party on the beach for Russian
When: Saturday, July 22 from 18:30.
Where: 8406 El Paseo Grande, La Jolla, CA 92037-3013
More info: All party members are waiting for good company, new friends, a barbecue and entertainment, as well as an evening campfire and guitar songs.
Bring food and drinks, and those who remain until the evening, warm blankets or cloaks to keep warm. You can also bring wood for the fire.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail [email protected]