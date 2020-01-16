Restaurant week and the Russian party on the beach: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (January 17-19)
What: Virtual show ‘Academy dragons’
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 January.
Where: Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Read more: Get on your dragon and hold on tight. One powerful beat of the wings of the dragon you sent in a swift, cool, a rescue mission in a Hidden world and beyond.
Now you and your class of eight riders recruits can save the world — just try not to set fire to everything around it. If you can tame the Night lute and will return to Berk, a true Viking hero?
Cost: $20.
What: Ice arena ICE in Santa Monica
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 January.
Where: Fifth Street & Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
More info: Each year during the winter holidays in downtown Santa Monica ice rink opens for the residents of this coastal town. On the corner of Fifth Street and Arizona Avenue for many weeks appears the winter’s tale under the name ICE.
This is the perfect place to spend winter holidays, relax with family and friends, fun with friends, a first date, or teaching skating.
Ice arena in Santa Monica runs from November 1 to January 20.
Schedule:
— Monday — Thursday from 14:00 to 22:00
Friday from 14:00 to midnight
— Saturday from 10:00 to midnight
— Sunday from 10:00 to 22:00.
Cost: $15.
What: Virtual show theBlu
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 January.
Where: Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Read more: During this 6-minute exhibitions using virtual reality, visitors can swim with manta rays, fish-fishermen and a blue whale — and it does not get wet.
Cost: $20-27.
What: restaurant Week in Los Angeles
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 January.
Where: Full list of restaurants participating in the event can be viewed here.
Read more: within two weeks (from 17 to 31 January) hundreds of restaurants in Los Angeles offer discounts on Lunches and dinners in the week restaurants. Institution made fixed menu, a full lunch which cost from 15 to $ 35, the cost of the dinner will be from 29 to $ 99.
Cost: $15.
What: skating Rink at Pershing square
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 January.
Where: Pershing Square 532 S Olive St, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, 90013
Read more: Los Angeles opens the traditional winter ice skating at Pershing square. You can not just enjoy your favorite winter pastime of many Americans, but at the same time also to admire the beautiful views of Los Angeles.
Cost: $5.
What: game Night in Russian
When: Friday, January 17, from 18:30.
Where: 12935 Cree Ct, Poway, CA 92064-3829
Read more: Come have a nice time in a warm homely atmosphere. The program of the brain-Ring “From Coley”, his Own Game “From th” Black Box “From Dima”. You can come in full team, or just come yourself and bring friends. Play all.
Cost: $5.
What: Celebration of the Lunar New year
When: Saturday-Sunday, 18-19 January.
Where: Fairplex at Pomona, 1101 W McKinley Ave Pomona, CA 91768
Read more: Asian-American exhibition returns to Los Angeles to celebrate Lunar New year.
The two-day event includes a market in which the goods of traditional and modern culture, different views, an exhibition of traditional dishes and much more.
Asian-American exhibition has been operating since 1982 and managed to make thousands of buyers, sellers, as well as guests to learn, taste and get to know Asian culture better.
Cost: $10-12.
What: Anime Festival Impulse
When: Saturday-Sunday, 18-19 January.
Where: Fairplex at Pomona, 1101 W McKinley Ave Pomona, CA 91768
More: Anime Impulse Festival brings together the world of anime and video games. Visitors of the event will be speeches of celebrities, special guests, competitions in e-sports, cosplay, a VIP party, a special play area, and a lot of delicious food, treats and more.
Also, everyone will be able to participate in the cosplay contest and see the fashion show in anime style.
Cost: From $12.
What: Russian beach party
When: Saturday, January 18, from 16:00.
Where: 8406 El Paseo Grande, La Jolla, CA 92037-3013
Read more: Russian community of southern California invites you to a beach party with guitar and campfire gatherings. Guests are asked to bring food on the table, soft drinks, chairs, and firewood. You can also take the kids but parents must monitor their safety on the beach.
Exact location: right side of the beach, La Jolla Shores Park (North), on the sand, at the first house, which is located at the address: 8406 El Paseo Grande, it’s got a glass fence.
Cost: Free.
What: Christmas eve in the Ukrainian language
When: Sunday, January 19, from 13:00.
Where: Ukrainian Cultural Center, 4315 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Read more: Come celebrate Christmas eve together with the Ukrainian cultural center in Los Angeles. You will have lunch from 12 dishes for a Ukrainian tradition.
You’ll hear holiday carols and songs from the choir “Kobzar”. Warm and festive atmosphere is guaranteed.
Cost: From $0.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.