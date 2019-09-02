Restored McLaren F1 is art on wheels
Last year McLaren announced a new certification program with a fully restored Le Mans F1 GTR Longtail, through its McLaren special operations (MSO).
The company for the half year was restored F1 chassis No. 63 to the smallest detail, and the model will be presented at the Hampton Court Concours d’elegance in the UK, which will be held from 6 to 8 September.
Then McLaren went on to restore the interior of F1 to re-decorate the interior semi-aniline leather in Woking Grey. The same color is used on the dashboard with Alcantara and meteo driver with red perforated Central panel. The steering wheel was also replaced, saving the original zapchastini MSO.
After the complete signature finishing MSO re-installed body panels that over 900 hours were repainted in the magnesium-silver paint. It should be noted that the entire recovery process, including the final test, took almost 3000 hours.
Since MSO has restored the interior and exterior aspirated 6.1-litre engine has undergone a complete makeover. Specialists McLaren checked the motor to make sure that it produces the same 618 horsepower, which is able to disperse F1 to 391 km/h. the Carmaker sent to the original vendor for repair also shafts and wheel hubs.
Each of the restored McLaren F1 gets a new Certificate of authenticity that attests the originality of the car, life and much more. This is an extensive certification process and recovery. The owner of this McLaren F1 will also receive a picture book with the history of the car, and with the form of the Genesis and speed of the 3D model of the iconic vehicle.