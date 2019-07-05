Resurrected De Tomaso debuted with the model P72
It has a carbon chassis Apollo IE and will be made with a manual transmission.
The name will remind many of a few legendary cars such as the Pantera and Mangusta, and he finally comes back to life just in time for his 60th birthday. To celebrate its triumphant return, the brand De Tomaso has released images and preliminary details about their brand new car named “P72”.
First a little background. In the early 1960-ies the company’s founder, Alejandro de Tomaso teamed up with Carroll Shelby to create the model P70 — a name that came from Prototipi and huge displacement of 7.0 liters. The plan was that Alejandro designed the car with a modified version of the 4.7-liter V8 Ford engine, Carroll Shelby was to provide the necessary funding, and Peter Brock to create the design of the product. If the last name does not sound as a bell, you recall that he was responsible for the design of such important cars like the Shelby Daytona Coupe and Chevy Corvette Stingray.
Because of the tension between Alejandro and Shelby P70 project was frozen. However, the founder of De Tomaso didn’t want to give up, and he teamed up with coach Gia to finish the car. Renamed to “Ghia-De Tomaso Sport 5000”, the car first appeared at the motor show in Turin in 1965.
Now the spirit of the model resides in the new P70 P72, presented today at the Festival of speed at Goodwood. The car is designed in retro style compensates for lost time by actually going into production, although production will be limited to a total of 72 cars. At the moment, the technical characteristics are kept secret, but we know that the car uses a chassis made of carbon fiber developed by Apollo Intensa Emozione.
To pay tribute to its ancestor from the 1960-ies, a new P72 will be equipped with a manual transmission. The company explains that the production-ready model will stay true to what is shown in the images.
Needless to say, De Tomaso P72 will cost dearly, as a resurrected company estimates the initial price of 750 thousand euros. Currently, the company has started to collect applications for new.