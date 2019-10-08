Resuscitator tells how to help someone with cardiac arrest
Every 45 seconds in the world it happens cardiac arrest. Someone cannot be saved, but most will get fixed, if the time to help. Resuscitator-anesthesiologist Polikarpova Ekaterina tells why it is important to stay away during heart failure.
“The first thing to do is to deal with your own fears. Many fear that’ll break ribs or something else will harm a person. Remember that edges are treated, but death is not.”
Wrong actions do not matter when it comes to saving human life, so it is important to immediately begin to “pump” the heart. Each overdue minute reduces the chances of survival by 10%.
How to download heart
This is called compression of the chest, which each of us has watched if not in life then in the movies. Put hands on the heart area and do strong pressure, motion thirty times. At this time ask that others were given a handkerchief and a plastic bag. Put a handkerchief on your mouth, put a hole in a package put on top of the handkerchief and do 2 breaths (if this is not your closest). Remember — 30 pushes and 2 breaths.
Defibrillators
Soon in St. Petersburg, and as in most European cities, in crowded places Desk will be set with the defibrillators. The project is implemented only in Pulkovo. Many people are scared of this device, considering that they use can only be a doctor. This is a misconception. Modern defibrillators are only created to have been intuitive to any person. Besides, they do not lead to action until you complete all the stages. Only knowledge — where to attach the electrodes. First — in the center of the chest. The second — under the right clavicle. The third — on distance of the palm from the right axilla. Then turn on the defibrillator and clearly follow the instructions of the device.