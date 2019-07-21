Retirement 2019: how increased payments to different categories of citizens
In July, the average pension was more than 3000 UAH. The leader in growth is “lifetime allowance”for judges.
This was written by the head of the National Council of economic development Alexey Doroshenko on his page in Facebook.
Experts of the national Council has made a rating of pensions on growth in six months
1. “Lifetime allowance”for judges for the six months increased by 57.8 per cent. In early 2019 the average size of payments totaled 28 702 UAH, at the beginning of July it was equal to 45 305 UAH.
2. Disability pension has risen by 20.4%. On January 1, 2019, their average size amounted to UAH 1995, and July 1 – 2402 UAH.
3. Pensions for loss of breadwinner. Their size increased by 18%. In January, people received an average of UAH 2255 under this category are pensions, and now 2661 UAH.
4. Old-age pensions became more 13.6%. Those who got in early this year, 2648 grn, now get already 3009 UAH.
5. Pension for years of service, which in January amounted to 2477 UAH, in July rose to 2773 UAH, or by 11.9%.
6. The social pension has increased by 71 UAH, or by 4.7%. If on January 1 of this year they totaled 1500 UAH, in July – 1571 UAH.
7. Pensions of soldiers completing a conventional rating of pensions with growth of only 3.1%. Their size by 1 July 2019 – 4827 UAH. In January retired military or members of their families received UAH 4682.
In General, the average size of pension payments for the first half of 2019 increased by 13.6%, with 2646 UAH on January 1, 2019 3006 UAH until 1 July 2019.