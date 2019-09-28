Retirement savings of $1 million: how long they’ll last in various US cities
Financial experts often recommend to accumulate $1 million for a comfortable retirement. But for many Americans, this amount may be insufficient to carefree living during retirement years. This writes CNBC.
To determine how much of the Fund of $1 million, was considered the average spending of retirees, including spending on food, health, transport, housing and utilities, cost of living and the profitability of investments in major U.S. cities.
For the study used data from the Bureau of labor statistics and the Council for community and economic research. According to these data, it was estimated how many years will be enough retirement savings to $1 million in different cities of the United States.
Columbus (Oh)
How many years have enough savings to $1 million: 25
Annual housing costs: $175 7
The annual cost of food: $6 067
Annual transportation costs: $6 965
Houston (TX)
How many years have enough savings to $1 million: 24
Annual housing costs: $8 983
Annual spending on food: $5 421
Annual transportation costs: $7 430
Phoenix (AZ)
How many years have enough savings to $1 million: 23,6
Annual housing costs: $8 751
The annual cost of food: $6 244
Annual transportation costs: $7 453
Atlanta (GA)
How many years have enough savings to $1 million: 22,2
Annual housing costs: $9 845
The annual cost of food: $6 310
Annual transportation costs: $7 521
Philadelphia (PA)
How many years have enough savings to $1 million: 20
Annual housing costs: $11 523
Annual spending on food: $7 382
Annual transportation costs: $8 557
Chicago (Il)
How many years have enough savings to $1 million: 18,6
Annual housing costs: $14 545
The annual cost of food: $6 497
Annual transport costs: $9 436
Los Angeles (CA)
How many years have enough savings to $1 million: 16,2
Annual housing costs: $21 988
Annual spending on food: $7 091
Annual transportation costs: $8 933
Boston (MA)
How many years have enough savings to $1 million: 15,2
Annual housing costs: $19 801
The annual cost of food: $6 864
Annual transportation costs: $8 760
San Francisco (CA)
How many years have enough savings to $1 million: 12,3
Annual housing costs: $32 983
Annual food costs: $8 268
Annual transportation costs: $9 962
Manhattan (New York)
How many years have enough savings to $1 million: 10,2
Annual housing costs: $48 464
Annual food costs: $8 825
Annual transportation costs: $9 534