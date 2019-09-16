Return Lesya Nikityuk and dancing MARUV on the table: highlights of the fourth ether “Dances s…
The fourth broadcast of the popular project “Tantsi z with a stars” (“1+1”) was dedicated to love. Twelve star couples told on the floor of the history that has influenced their personal life. Once two surprise was awaiting the audience this evening — the appearance at the judges ‘ table MONATIKA and marriage well-known dancers Catherine Kuchar and Alexander Stoyanov.
The broadcast began with a solemn ceremony, which was conducted by Yuriy Horbunov and Tina Karol.
— We assign the Union of the two swans, ‘said Tina.
The pair made a promise of eternal love and the cries of “Bitter!” exchanged rings.
On the balcony of the participants was provided by popular presenter, former participant of “Tanzu s with a stars” Lesya Nikityuk.
Opened with a speech on the floor of the couple ‘s office, Barbir and Dmitry Zhuk. They have devoted your freestyle all the sexy moms. The son of TV presenter Taras — seven years.
The first assessed the sexual performance of the pair MONATIK: “Luda, you — the opening of this show! Worthy to reach the final. And, perhaps, win!”
— You — my mistress, admitted Francisco, referring to the Barbir. But, what I saw today… Had a lot of mistakes. I hope in the next broadcast they will not.
— It was a brilliant start, ‘said Catherine. — But, I see that in your eyes gradually extinguished the fire.
— You do not have enough confidence — Vlad Yama was supported by the opinion of other judges. Don’t forget People that you’re a real star!
MONATIK put a pair of ten. The total number of points is 30!
— I’m glad to be back on the project, — admitted “FACTS” MONATIK. — Still two seasons in a row did the trick and today I seem to have returned to his home, to people who are pleasant and happy to be together. However, given the fact that today, I am in the worldtour, it is not always possible for all to follow, but I look at the numbers of participants.
Who’s your favorite?
— I’ll stay with the habits of the judges of the previous seasons and I will not single out favorites. I want to say that every year only raises the bar, the rooms are brighter, plays harder, the images more interesting. I love “Dances with stars z”!
Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich dedicated his dance to all lovers.
— I am sure that every person has his own half — confessed to Salem that have been married for 15 years.
Seductive salsa delighted the spectators.
— You are so good at moving your hips, exclaimed Francisco. — Lav-Lav-Lav!
– It was a provocative number, but done very professionally, said MONATIK.
— I saw you’re a little wrong, — said Vlad Yama. — But still, well done!
The dance reminded me of a favorite novel “the thorn birds”, said Catherine suddenly gave Salem a book Colleen McCullough.
The judges gave the pair 35 points.
Hope Matveev and Valery Shokhin dedicated his dance of unrequited love.
Leading was married twice, and her latest love was a hoax.
— I dedicate Foxtrot to all women who met the unrequited love, — admitted Hope. But, love is, and I’ll find her.
In the final dance-confessions of a Hope even are unable to hold back the tears.
— You — the heart of the show — admitted Francisco. — But take a chance and give more equipment!
Your dance made me tell you a secret, — said Ekaterina. — Exactly five years ago we were married. Nadia, you Carmen. You have been a harmony of body and movement. I say to you: Bravo!
— I’m watching you — MONATIK was delighted with the dance couple. — Now I saw in your eyes the confidence that it suits you.
— It was better than usual — was summed up by Vlad Yama and addressing the partner of Hope, he added. — Valera, be careful.
The pair received from the judges a score of 33.
For me it was very symbolic, because it is a very personal story of unrequited love, — admitted “FACTS” Nadezhda Matveeva. — I decided to tell it as it is my opportunity through dance to show women something like this in my life experienced and endured, how it is difficult. And still, after these situations, life goes on. I need to show that these women are not alone and I know them well. I’m always honest in what I tell and show the viewer. I’ve never passed the dance is so personal. It’s truly a new experience when at the same time need to Express and experience.
Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar your tango gave Catherine Kuchar.
— You’re not a comedic and dramatic actress! — exclaimed Yuri Gorbunov after a sexy tango.
— It was like a wedding night, ‘said Pit. Final in General was enchanting.
— This week — nice to see, ‘cried Francisco. — If you are going to dance, you will reach the finals.
— I love it! — admitted to MONATIK. — I feel like you are dancing for a long time. This show loves hardworking people.
— Passionate, — said Ekaterina. — I’m in awe of your dancing.
The couple received 36 points.
Alain Shoptenko and Alex Yarovenko dedicated his dance to the men who always support their women.
— My opinion has remained focused on Allen, said Catherine after a passionate Argentine tango. — Don’t know who’s the star and who is the partner.
— Next to you — Muse you should listen to — MONATIK turned to Alexei.
Emotionally you, Alex, needs to be more sincere, — said Vlad.
— Need to show passion — advised Francisco.
The pair received from the judges with 34 points. Catherine Kuhar put ten.
Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov has dedicated the Rumba to anyone who remembers their first love.
Anna admitted that her first love was at age 18.
— Oh, God! exclaimed Francisco after Frank dance couple. — Lav-Lav-Lav! Every week you turn me on
— You were, like champagne, which tore the tube — not restrained emotions Catherine.
— It was so passionately and professionally! — recognized MONATIK.
I felt more in the most expensive strip club, — said Vlad Yama. — At the time, we with Natalia Mogilev, this does not could afford!
The judges gave the pair a perfect score of 40!
Before the performance new pair, Premier of the ballet of National Opera of Ukraine Alexander Stoyanov gave his beloved wife Catherine Kuhar touching dance.
I love you, — said Alexander, showering Catherine with petals of red roses.
DZIDZIO and Jan Cybulski in the past, live got in the “zone of risk”. Your new dance couple dedicated to all lovers.
The actor said that he is twenty years of marriage, but doesn’t like to talk about his personal life.
The pair performed the Jive to the lively song of Verka Serduchka.
— What happened! exclaimed Francisco. — What is a hangover, your of fun! It was funny, you — in your world. But I still loved you.
— It was cool, cool performance, — said MONATIK.
Interesting Jive, but we had to remove the belly, — asked Vlad artist.
— I got you a gift, ‘said Catherine, giving DZIDZIO book. Yet to read it, don’t come to our party.
The couple received 34 points from the judges.
Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona Gvozdeva dedicated the dance to the wife of Vladimir.
Vladimir told about his first love, which was him at age 17 and lasted three years.
I wanted sexy energy — said Kuchar after their performance. — But received only a prelude.
After this phrase, Vladimir suddenly took off his shirt and jumped up on the judges ‘ table.
— Frivolity! — embarrassed Kuhar.
— Some of your moves were ridiculous, but I support you, — said Francisco.
— Choreography I liked it, — said Vlad. But you have to want your partner. If anything, more than himself.
The judges gave the pair with 34 points.
Michael Kukuk and Elizaveta Druzhinina dedicated disco Olya Polyakova.
To support Chukwuka to live came the rapper Seryoga, who left the show last aired.
— Kuchuk, Tu continue my business, — said Sergey. — Show everyone that a tree can dance.
Yuri Gorbunov decided to dot the “I” in another issue — the relationship between MONATIK and earrings.
I remember another show where it was the opposite, — said Sergei, turning to Dima and hinting at the project “X-factor”, where he did not support it. — I then said, “no.” I just needed time to think. I told you not to Shine. But Shine only fabergé eggs, and the artists Shine.
— I respect you. — MONATIK went to the floor and hugged Sergei. And never held resentment, anger.
— A blue team, returned viewers to the evaluation pair Chukwuka Francisco. — I liked it. It was fun.
— It worked, — declared Vlad. I laughed the entire room. Everything was stylish and… Kukuyev.
The judges gave the pair 30 points.
Elena Kravets and Max Leonov devoted his dance to people with disabilities.
Elena told me about his love. For 22 years she married, had three children.
— The language of love can speak everything, — said Elena before going on stage.
— I do not have words, — MONATIK applauded the pair standing. — This topic is close to me. One of my grandmothers was a deaf mute. This room I will always reconsider.
— I’d like you to show your dance potential, said Francisco. — More choreography!
The judges gave the pair 35 points.
Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the cat devoted the Viennese waltz to all lovers.
— Only on the floor Zhenya can do what I want, — said Xenia.
— You have a very harmonious couple, admitted Francisco. — I liked it, but something is not enough.
— Very sensual, said MONATIK. — But the audience waits from you for something incendiary.
— Enough drama, let’s get something else, supported him Vlad Yama.
The pair received from the judges 37 points.
MARUV and Jay dedicated his dance to the disco of the nineties.
My husband accepts me for who I am, confessed MARUV, anticipating the dance.
— You played fine, — said Francisco. But you have the potential the best dancer in this competition but I want you to take, because you all the time “drive a goat”. I need appliances.
— I love it — confessed to MONATIK. Is a fiery vapor, which exceeded all expectations. I’m rooting for you.
— It was a perfect comic dance, ‘said Catherine Kuchar.
— Forgive me, for all my teachers, but I liked it! — suddenly said Vlad Yama.
The judges gave the pair 35 points. Francisco put just five points.
Leaders of the vote of the judges was a pair of Anna Rizatdinova — 40 points. The lowest score was received by Mikhail Kuchuk and Elizaveta Druzhinina — 30. However, it saved a couple of the audience voting.
At risk were three pairs: Elena Kravetz and Max Leonov, Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich, Nadezhda Matveeva and V. Shokhin. The fourth ether left a pair of Hope Matveeva.
I live prepared “parting word,” admitted Hope. — Thanks to all who worked in this project. I loved the dancing and realized that if you want something, all things are possible. Everything will be fine — I just know it!
