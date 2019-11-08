Return money: Michel Platini decided to take revenge on UEFA
Legendary footballer and former head of the European football Union Michel Platini, who served a four-year suspension from football, the UEFA demands from 7.2 million euros, according to AFP.
64-year-old Frenchman intends to achieve through court the payment of the premium, “provided for in the contract”, and also debts on a salary which is 5.5 million euros.
Recall that the period of disqualification of three-time winner of the “Golden ball” had expired on 6 October, and he intends to return to football for one of the posts.
As you know, in 2015, the Committee on the ethics of FIFA took the decision to dismiss eight years of the football activities of the former UEFA President Michel Platini and FIFA President Joseph Blatter after the investigation, which was authorized by the Swiss discovered a large money transfer of about € 2 million in the name of Platini. Later, the Frenchman reduced the sentence to four years out of football.
Photo Getty Images
